Rachel Cruze: Why Generation Z May Never Retire

pixelfit / iStock/Getty Images

Generation Z faces unique retirement challenges. Despite their aspirations to retire early, numerous factors suggest they may struggle to achieve this goal. The 2023 Charles Schwab 401(k) study found that 99% of Gen Z respondents are feeling financially strained because of inflation, helping aging parents, high-interest debt, and rising expenses.

Dave Ramsey Show host Rachel Cruze discussed Gen Z retirement. According to her, this generation may never get to retire. Here’s why.

The Retirement Expectations of Gen Z

During an episode of her show, Cruze says a recent news article revealed that on average, Gen Z adults anticipate retiring by 61. However, there are a few roadblocks holding them back. Roughly 99% of Gen Zers between the ages of 21 and 26 face obstacles in saving for retirement, more than any other generation.

In comparison, smaller percentages of older generations report such challenges. Approximately 88% of Millennials, 91% of Gen X, and 86% of baby boomers say they are experiencing difficulties. This disparity raises concerns about the feasibility of Gen Z’s retirement plans.

The Trend of Soft Saving

Another trend impacting Gen Z’s financial future is soft saving. This approach involves a relaxed attitude toward long-term financial planning, favoring personal growth and emotional well-being. Many in this age group prioritize living in the moment over retiring early or, in some cases, retiring at all. This shift in focus could significantly impact their ability to save for retirement.

Challenges and Realities for Gen Z

The financial landscape for Gen Z is daunting. The economic pressures and changing societal norms mean this generation faces a unique set of challenges. There is a growing need for financial education tailored to their circumstances. Compassion and understanding, coupled with realistic advice, could help Gen Z navigate these challenges effectively.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Balancing Mental Health and Financial Discipline

Cruze emphasizes the importance of balancing mental health and financial discipline. While it’s valid to seek experiences that contribute to personal well-being, discipline in financial matters is crucial. Committing to wise financial decisions can quickly lead to more financial freedom and the ability to pursue desired experiences.

Investing and Retirement Strategies

For those looking to secure their financial future, Cruze recommends sticking with proven investment and retirement strategies. This includes investing 15% of income into retirement, prioritizing employer matches in 401(k)s, maximizing Roth IRAs, and considering Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) as potential investment vehicles. These strategies can help build a stable and secure financial future.

The Importance of Contentment

Cruze stresses the importance of contentment in financial matters. She argues that no matter the savings or retirement goals achieved, without contentment, one will never be truly fulfilled. Gratitude, generosity, and contentment are key to a stable and satisfying financial life.

A Call to Action for Gen Z

As Gen Z navigates the complexities of modern financial realities, it’s vital that they engage with financial education and adopt practical strategies. Tools like budgeting apps can help in managing finances effectively. Cruze offers an encouraging message to Generation Z. With the right tools and mindset, they can overcome the challenges they face and secure a stable financial future.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Are You Retirement Ready?