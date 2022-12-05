Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

35% of Millionaires Are Worried About Having Enough Money for Retirement

2 min Read
By Nicole Spector
Mature man paying bills with laptop while talking on phone.
Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Even millionaires get the blues. Apparently, they, too, worry about money, including over whether they’ll have enough to retire

According to a 2022 survey from Natixis Investment Managers, 35% of millionaires were nearly as likely as investors overall (40%) to say it will take a miracle to achieve a secure retirement. The survey tapped more than 8,550 respondents in 24 countries. 

Why are millionaires on edge about financial stability in their golden years? 

One key reason why more millionaires may be feeling in need of a miracle in order to have a secure retirement is because being a millionaire is, well, not so miraculously uncommon anymore. The 2022 Global Wealth Report from the Credit Suisse Research Institute, which analyzed the household wealth of 5.3 billion people around the world, determined that there are nearly 24.5 million millionaires nationwide. That’s nearly 40% of the world total and more than ever before. 

Additionally, a million dollars won’t necessarily get you very far in retirement, depending on where you live. As GOBankingRates recently reported, if you’re in Hawaii, the most expensive state, a million bucks will only last you 10 years. If you’re in New York, a million will run out in 14 years. 

What’s more, the question of financial security in retirement depends on how many millions an individual has. Is it $1 million dollars, or is it $10 or $20 million? And what is their definition of a “secure” retirement? Is it having a roof over their head and groceries in the fridge? Or is it the ability to take lavish vacations and own a yacht? It really depends on the person — and how much is in their bank account and investment portfolio.

Are You Retirement Ready?

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Retirement Planning

Learn More About Early Retirement Planning

Related Content

401(k) Growth Potential: Ways to Double Your Savings in 10 Years

Retirement

401(k) Growth Potential: Ways to Double Your Savings in 10 Years

February 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

5 Things You’ll Regret Doing If You’re Planning On Retiring in the Next 5 Years

Retirement

5 Things You'll Regret Doing If You're Planning On Retiring in the Next 5 Years

February 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Long $1 Million in Retirement Savings Will Last in 50 Major US Cities

Retirement

Here's How Long $1 Million in Retirement Savings Will Last in 50 Major US Cities

February 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Saving 10% for Retirement Won’t Cut It: Here’s Why

Retirement

Saving 10% for Retirement Won't Cut It: Here's Why

February 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

50 Best and Worst Retirement Towns

Retirement

50 Best and Worst Retirement Towns

February 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Retirement 2024: 4 Reasons To Build a Diversified Portfolio With Annuities

Retirement

Retirement 2024: 4 Reasons To Build a Diversified Portfolio With Annuities

February 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

8 Cheap Places to Retire in Europe Where Residents Speak English

Retirement

8 Cheap Places to Retire in Europe Where Residents Speak English

February 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Congrats, Your 401(k) Is Up: Now Don’t Make These 5 Costly Mistakes

Retirement

Congrats, Your 401(k) Is Up: Now Don't Make These 5 Costly Mistakes

February 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

10 Best Cities To Retire on $10,000 a Month

Retirement

10 Best Cities To Retire on $10,000 a Month

February 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 7 Things The Government Must Do to Protect Benefits

Social Security

Social Security: 7 Things The Government Must Do to Protect Benefits

February 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

How To Retire on $2,000 a Month: A Frugal Living Guide

Retirement

How To Retire on $2,000 a Month: A Frugal Living Guide

February 16, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

One-Third of Americans Aren’t Saving For Retirement — Here’s Why, According to Experts

Retirement

One-Third of Americans Aren't Saving For Retirement -- Here's Why, According to Experts

February 16, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

Social Security

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

February 18, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: How To Figure Out If You Can Retire Early

Retirement

Dave Ramsey: How To Figure Out If You Can Retire Early

February 17, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Retirement Expert: These 7 States Are Better for Retirement Than Florida

Retirement

I'm a Retirement Expert: These 7 States Are Better for Retirement Than Florida

February 18, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

Social Security

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

February 18, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!