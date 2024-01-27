Retire in Luxury: This $50M Yacht is Specifically Designed for Retired Couples

gradyreese / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many of us have dreams of what we want our retirement to look like. For some, it’s about simply relaxing and whiling away the days after working for most of their lives. For others, it’s about exploring and going travelling everywhere they can.

If your retirement dream falls into the latter cap — and a sea adventure excites you — a superyacht designed for retired couples could be a goal to work towards. That is, if you have a cool $50 million extra to throw around in retirement.

The California-based Steve Kozloff Designs unveiled the 2US, a cozy 134-foot superyacht last fall that’s designed to appeal to the retired couple who wants to navigate the seven seas in their twilight years.

Yacht designer Kozloff has said in interviews that it’s designed to be operated by a “capable couple” (read: mentally and physically fit) although crew accommodations can be available if you need them. You could put yourself in the same category as celebrity yacht owners like Tiger Woods, David and Victoria Beckham, Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller but, you’ll likely put in more work than they do if you don’t hire a crew.

So, what do you get with a $50 million price tag?

Five decks;

380 square foot owner’s suite;

One master suite;

Guest cabins that can host six;

1800 square-foot aircraft hangar that can accommodate one helicopter and an IKON seaplane;

A tilting mast system so you can pass under bridges;

The ability to cruise at nine knots for 6,000 nautical miles with diesel power only;

Cruise at ten knots if you’re relying on sailing power.

But if you’re ready to take charge of your yacht in retirement and have a willing partner who’s up for anything, this could be one heck of an adventure.

For one-third of the length of Jeff Bezos’ yacht and a tenth of the price, comparatively, it’s a deal. His “Koru” ship cost about $500 million and is roughly 400 feet long and 250 feet tall with three masts. It’s considered the largest sailing yacht in the world.

The average price of a 56-79 foot yacht is about $1.1 million and most superyachts — anything over 90 feet — start at $10 million and only go up from there.

Perhaps you’re thinking big and a superyacht is attainable once you hit retirement age. Here’s how much it’ll cost you:

TikToker @FinanceBroFlow Jaxon broke down how much money you’d need in order to finance a $50 million” yacht. Assuming you put down 20% on a yacht that cost $53 million (don’t forget those taxes), the estimated monthly costs with 7% interest rate over 10 years would be $492,299.95 per month.

Yacht owners can also expect to pay 10-15% of the purchase price per year for maintenance.

To put that in perspective, the average married retired couple brings in about $8,500 each month, and social security makes up about $2,700 of that income. The average monthly expenses of someone 65 and older was $4,345 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Multiply that by two and you’re looking at roughly $8,690 monthly expenses; putting the average American retired couple in a monthly deficit.

If you aren’t quite (realistically) picturing yourself retiring on a $50 million superyacht, here are 30 cheap, beautiful places to retire with only $500,000 in savings.

