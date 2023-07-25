Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Retirement Savings: 5 of the Best Places To Retire Are in 1 Surprising State — Is It Yours?

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Two Adirondack chairs on a wooden dock overlooking a calm lake.
Sergey Dolgikh / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Retirement saving has been difficult for many Americans recently as a combination of high rates and inflation has taken a toll on wallets — and left little to put aside. That’s why looking at the best places to retire and where your funds may last longer is always critical.

And while conventional wisdom may presume that most of these cities are in the Sunshine state, “U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire” rankings found otherwise.

In fact, Pennsylvania earned three of the top five spots in its list, surpassing Florida in overall top 10 appearances. Pennsylvania claimed five of the top 10 spots on the list.

Lancaster took the first spot, mostly due to its scores on healthcare for seniors, retiree tax rates and overall happiness of its residents. At the No. 2 spot is Harrisburg, while York is in fifth place (having the largest jump, rising 12 positions).

Pensacola, Florida, is in third place — followed by Tampa in the fourth spot.

Are You Retirement Ready?

In a sign of the times, U.S. News & World Report detailed that housing affordability is most heavily weighted out of the six factors in its methodology. The other factors include happiness, healthcare quality, retiree taxes, desirability and job market ratings.

“With fixed-rate mortgage rates more than doubling over the past year, it stands to reason that falling affordability would lead to changes in the rankings of the Best Places to Retire,” Patrick S. Duffy, real estate economist, said in a Nov. 2022 press release. “As long as both rates and home prices are high, indexes related to things like happiness or health care quality, while important, will take a back seat to affordability. For those lucky buyers able to purchase with cash, as investors, they should still be mindful of housing values adjusting lower to compensate for rising mortgage rates.”

Rounding up the top 10 best cities to retire this year are Naples, Florida; Daytona Beach, Florida; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Allentown, Pennsylvania; and Reading, Pennsylvania.

More From GOBankingRates

Are You Retirement Ready?

Related Content

11 Best Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

Retirement

11 Best Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

July 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Roth IRA Mistakes That Can Drain Your Retirement Savings

Retirement

5 Roth IRA Mistakes That Can Drain Your Retirement Savings

July 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

14 Astonishing Reasons Many Americans Aren’t Ready To Retire

Retirement

14 Astonishing Reasons Many Americans Aren't Ready To Retire

July 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I Lost $400K of My Retirement Savings in a Roth 401(k) — If You’re Not Careful, You Could, Too

Retirement

I Lost $400K of My Retirement Savings in a Roth 401(k) -- If You're Not Careful, You Could, Too

July 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security 2023: 4 Moves Boomers Can Make Now If They’re Worried About Cuts

Social Security

Social Security 2023: 4 Moves Boomers Can Make Now If They're Worried About Cuts

July 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Boomers Prefer To Retire Abroad: Top 5 Places To Retire Outside of the US

Retirement

Boomers Prefer To Retire Abroad: Top 5 Places To Retire Outside of the US

July 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

Social Security

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

July 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

12 Cheapest Places To Retire Abroad If You Speak Only English

Retirement

12 Cheapest Places To Retire Abroad If You Speak Only English

July 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: Here’s How Much Cash Baby Boomers Need To Retire in the Next 5 Years

Retirement

Retirement Savings: Here's How Much Cash Baby Boomers Need To Retire in the Next 5 Years

July 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

Social Security

Here's the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

July 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

July 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Going Instead

Retirement

Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Going Instead

July 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Can Non-Citizens and Immigrants Receive Benefits?

Social Security

Social Security: Can Non-Citizens and Immigrants Receive Benefits?

July 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month

Retirement

The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month

July 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security a Determining Factor in 2024 Election? AARP Says Voters Age 50 and Over Likely To Be ‘Decisive Voting Bloc’

Social Security

Social Security a Determining Factor in 2024 Election? AARP Says Voters Age 50 and Over Likely To Be 'Decisive Voting Bloc'

July 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Taking Social Security Early Can Give You a 15-Year Head Start on Retirement

Social Security

How Taking Social Security Early Can Give You a 15-Year Head Start on Retirement

July 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!