Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Retirement Savings: This Is The Average Amount Millennials In Their 30s Have Saved — What To Do If Your Balance Is Lower

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
retirement savings concept
©Shutterstock.com

Ideally, you should start saving for retirement in your 20s when you leave school and begin earning paychecks, but this isn’t always the case. According to Northwestern Mutual’s latest Planning & Progress Study, the average 30-something saver has a total of $67,400 in retirement accounts, The Ascent reported.

If your balance is comparable, then you’re in a pretty good financial position. The stock market has delivered an average annual 10% return before inflation over the past 50 years, The Ascent says. If you’re 37 with just $3,000 in savings and you put in $400 per month into your IRA or 401(k) starting now, you could grow it to $842,000 by the time you retire, assuming a 10% average yearly return. But if you’ve saved $67,000 so far and add $400 monthly over the next 30 years, you could potentially have a balance of almost $2 million.

However, don’t panic if your balance is nowhere near this amount. You still have time to build your nest egg and retire comfortably.

Fidelity Investments recommends saving 15% of your income each year for retirement, including any available employer match, CNBC Make It Reported. But if that seems like too much, you can start smaller and gradually increase your contributions.

Marguerita Cheng, certified financial planner and CEO of Blue Ocean Global Wealth, told CNBC Make It that savers should increase their contributions by 1% each year until they reach the maximum contribution. Or, you can set aside a certain dollar amount from each paycheck. According to the IRS, the annual contribution limit for employees with a 401(k) is $22,500, or $30,000 if you’re 50 or older. The limit for an IRA is $6,500.

Are You Retirement Ready?

“What’s important here is progress, not perfection,” Cheng said. Consistently investing part of your income helps build sustainable wealth over time, she added.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

‘Disneyland For Seniors’: Why 130,000 Retirees Spend Up to $1 Million+ to Live in This Florida Town

Retirement

'Disneyland For Seniors': Why 130,000 Retirees Spend Up to $1 Million+ to Live in This Florida Town

July 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

Social Security

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

July 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Retirement Planning: How To Use Your House To Fund Your Retirement

Retirement

Retirement Planning: How To Use Your House To Fund Your Retirement

July 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Retirement Age in 2023 for Men vs. Women

Retirement

Here's the Average Retirement Age in 2023 for Men vs. Women

July 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Money Woes Cutting Into Your Retirement Savings? 4 Steps To Get Back on Track

Retirement

Money Woes Cutting Into Your Retirement Savings? 4 Steps To Get Back on Track

July 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Says Social Security Is ‘Not Going To Be Enough’: Here’s How To Be ‘Financially Free’ in Retirement

Social Security

Jaspreet Singh Says Social Security Is 'Not Going To Be Enough': Here's How To Be 'Financially Free' in Retirement

July 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The 12 Social Security Proposals You Need To Watch — From Major Cuts to New Benefits

Social Security

The 12 Social Security Proposals You Need To Watch -- From Major Cuts to New Benefits

July 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security Solution: Where the US Could Find $20 Trillion To Pay You in Retirement, According to Experts

Social Security

Social Security Solution: Where the US Could Find $20 Trillion To Pay You in Retirement, According to Experts

July 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s What the Average Social Security Payment Will Be in Summer 2023

Social Security

Here's What the Average Social Security Payment Will Be in Summer 2023

July 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

A Comparative Look at 403(b) and 401(k) Plans

Retirement

A Comparative Look at 403(b) and 401(k) Plans

July 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Is an AARP Membership Still Worth It? Best Benefits

Retirement

Is an AARP Membership Still Worth It? Best Benefits

July 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Brilliant Ways To Reduce Your Taxes in Retirement

Retirement

10 Brilliant Ways To Reduce Your Taxes in Retirement

July 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Barbara Ginty Says ‘Collecting Social Security Is a Million-Dollar Decision’ — Here’s How You Should Approach It

Social Security

Barbara Ginty Says 'Collecting Social Security Is a Million-Dollar Decision' -- Here's How You Should Approach It

July 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Barbara Ginty: It’s Easy To Overlook This One Thing When Planning for Retirement

Retirement

Barbara Ginty: It's Easy To Overlook This One Thing When Planning for Retirement

July 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Biden Picks New Head of Social Security — Will Leadership Change Delay Your Benefits?

Social Security

Biden Picks New Head of Social Security -- Will Leadership Change Delay Your Benefits?

July 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Most Affordable Countries for Retiring in Europe

Retirement

10 Most Affordable Countries for Retiring in Europe

July 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!