Retiring Abroad: Top 10 Countries With the Most Affordable Healthcare

The cost of healthcare is a concern for retirees in the U.S., and rightly so. According to the Fidelity Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate, if you are 65 years old in 2023, you need $157,000 saved to cover healthcare expenses in retirement. A couple can expect to need $315,000 saved. These are after-tax amounts, and they are for costs that Medicare does not cover. This can include co-payments, prescription drug costs, long-term or skilled nursing care, and more.

For this reason (among others), some Americans are choosing to retire overseas, where their Social Security checks will go further and they won’t have to pay as much for healthcare. If you’re considering retiring abroad, these are the top 10 countries with the most affordable healthcare.