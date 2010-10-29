Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Should You Ever Use Retirement Funds to Buy a House?

3 min Read
By Henry Truc

A 401(k) and individual retirement account are excellent ways to save for retirement because contributions and gains are tax advantaged. While many individuals use these accounts to invest in stocks and bonds, under the right circumstances, you can also invest in real estate.

Invest in REITs

Real estate investments trusts pool money from investors to purchase and operate investment properties. The types of investments REITs make range from multifamily residential housing to warehouses, hotels, office buildings and shopping malls.

Some REITs trade publicly on stock exchanges, which means you can invest in a REIT through an IRA — and might be able to invest through your 401(k). One benefit of investing this way is that the dividends you earn grow tax-deferred.

Invest in a Self-Directed 401(k) or IRA

Whereas the typical 401(k) is sponsored by an employer, a self-directed 401(k) puts control into the account holder’s hands and allows for a wider range of investments, including alternative assets like real estate. A self-directed IRA can also invest in real estate.

Only a small number of employers offer self-directed 401(k)s, but solo 401(k)s for self-employed individuals with no full-time employees are always self-directed. With either type — or with a self-directed IRA — a custodian holds the assets on your behalf.

You do have to follow some rules, though. The purchase can’t benefit family members, for example, and the income you invest must come from a business activity other than real estate investing. Otherwise, you can use your funds to purchase real estate now and enjoy the gains in the future, after you retire.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Borrow Against Your 401(k)

Many 401(k) plans allow you to borrow up to $50,000 or half of your account balance, whichever is less, without penalty. You could, conceivably, invest the borrowed funds in real estate.

That said, it’s a risky way to invest. You must repay the loan within five years — or almost immediately if you separate from the company. Otherwise, you’ll owe a 10% penalty if you’re younger than age 59.5, plus income tax on the distribution. In addition, you could miss out on growth if the real estate investment generates lower returns than the other investments in your account.

Make a Hardship Withdrawal From Your IRA

Special hardship provisions allow you to withdraw funds from your IRA without suffering the 10% early withdrawal penalty if you’re under the age of 59.5.

Qualified homebuyers can withdraw as much as $10,000 for a first home purchase. This is true for both traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs, but with Roth IRAs you need to have held the account for at least five years.

The hardship penalty exception does not apply to 401(k)s.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Retirement Planning

Learn More About Early Retirement Planning

Related Content

Social Security is ‘Badly Out of Balance’ Per Expert — 3 Potential Solutions

Social Security

Social Security is 'Badly Out of Balance' Per Expert -- 3 Potential Solutions

February 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

When Should Middle Class Retirees Begin To Take Social Security?

Social Security

When Should Middle Class Retirees Begin To Take Social Security?

February 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are My Best Tips for Living Off of Social Security

Social Security

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are My Best Tips for Living Off of Social Security

February 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Tips To Retire Comfortably With Just $500K in Savings

Retirement

7 Tips To Retire Comfortably With Just $500K in Savings

February 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Planning: The No. 1 Step That Is Often Forgotten

Retirement

Retirement Planning: The No. 1 Step That Is Often Forgotten

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Only 68% of Retirees Say They Feel Financially Comfortable — 5 Moves to Make Now According to Them

Retirement

Only 68% of Retirees Say They Feel Financially Comfortable -- 5 Moves to Make Now According to Them

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

50 Best and Worst Retirement Towns

Retirement

50 Best and Worst Retirement Towns

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Retirement Planning Expert: Here Are 4 Reasons Gen Z Should Not Expect Social Security

Social Security

I'm a Retirement Planning Expert: Here Are 4 Reasons Gen Z Should Not Expect Social Security

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things Frugal Retirees Always Do When Downsizing

Retirement

7 Things Frugal Retirees Always Do When Downsizing

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Should You Retire by the Beach, Mountains, or Desert? Comparing Price and Perks

Retirement

Should You Retire by the Beach, Mountains, or Desert? Comparing Price and Perks

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What Is a 401(k) Loan and Is It a Good Idea?

Retirement

What Is a 401(k) Loan and Is It a Good Idea?

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Less Than 1% of Millennials Have Enough Saved for Retirement: What They’re Doing Wrong

Retirement

Less Than 1% of Millennials Have Enough Saved for Retirement: What They're Doing Wrong

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

This North Carolina Town Is a Retirement Hotspot — Is It Affordable?

Retirement

This North Carolina Town Is a Retirement Hotspot -- Is It Affordable?

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Things Frugal People Always Do When They First Retire

Retirement

8 Things Frugal People Always Do When They First Retire

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Texas Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month

Retirement

7 Best Texas Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Social Security Expert: This Is What Your Benefit Should Be in 5 Years

Social Security

I'm a Social Security Expert: This Is What Your Benefit Should Be in 5 Years

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!