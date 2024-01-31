Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

5 Ways Gen Z Should Prepare for Social Security Cuts

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Stressed out businesswoman sits at her desk with her hands on her head.
Natee Meepian / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With the ongoing discussion about the future of Social Security and concerns about potential reductions in benefits, Generation Z, the youngest cohort in the workforce, faces a unique set of challenges. Drawing on insights from financial experts and recent studies, here are five tailored strategies for Gen Z to effectively prepare for a future where Social Security benefits might be less reliable.

1. Prioritize Personal Savings and Investment

Enhanced Self-Reliance: In light of the Social Security Administration’s acknowledgment of potential trust fund depletion by the mid-2030s, Gen Z should focus on building robust personal savings. Contributing to retirement accounts like IRAs and 401(k)s, especially if there’s an employer match, is crucial.

2. Factor in Social Security Cuts into Retirement Planning

Realistic Forecasting: With experts like Kevin Chancellor, financial advisor, certified Social Security claiming strategist and founder of Black Lab Financial Services in Melbourne, Florida, suggesting the Social Security system will evolve and potentially offer reduced benefits, Gen Z should plan their retirement finances assuming they might receive only about 70%-80% of the currently projected benefits. This conservative approach encourages more aggressive personal saving and investing strategies.

Kevin Chancellor elaborates, emphasizing his confidence that, should the Social Security program still be operational in 40 years, by the time members of Generation Z reach their mid-60s and near retirement age, it will have undergone significant changes. He asserts that the program will likely look quite different than it does today.

Are You Retirement Ready?

3. Diversify Income Streams

Beyond Traditional Employment: The shift in Social Security necessitates exploring multiple income streams. Gen Z should consider investments in diverse assets like stocks, bonds, real estate, and even explore side hustles or entrepreneurial ventures. This approach aligns with the changing nature of work and provides a financial cushion.

4. Stay Informed and Flexible

Adapting to Legislative Changes: As legislative actions may alter the Social Security landscape, staying informed and adaptable is key. Gen Z should keep abreast of policy changes and adjust their financial strategies accordingly. This might involve revising savings goals, investment plans, or even retirement age expectations.

5. Embrace Long-Term Financial Education

Continuous Learning: Understanding personal finance, investment strategies, and retirement planning is vital. Gen Z should commit to ongoing financial education to make informed decisions and adapt to the changing economic environment. This knowledge is critical in an era where traditional retirement safety nets may be less reliable.

Conclusion

For Gen Z, the potential for reduced Social Security benefits is a call to action for proactive financial planning and education. By emphasizing personal savings, planning for reduced benefits, diversifying income sources, staying informed about policy changes, and committing to long-term financial education, Gen Z can navigate these challenges and work towards a secure financial future. The key is to view Social Security as one component of a broader, more self-reliant retirement strategy.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Are You Retirement Ready?

More on Social Security

Best Retirement For 2024

Related Content

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: How Gen Z’s Finances Could Be Impacted in Years to Come

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: How Gen Z's Finances Could Be Impacted in Years to Come

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Does Social Security Play Into FICA Taxes Paid by Most Employees & Employers?

Social Security

How Does Social Security Play Into FICA Taxes Paid by Most Employees & Employers?

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check in Florida?

Social Security

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check in Florida?

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Here Are All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security Benefits

Social Security

Here Are All the States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

January 28, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: 5 Social Security Facts Every Soon-To-Be Retiree Must Know

Social Security

Suze Orman: 5 Social Security Facts Every Soon-To-Be Retiree Must Know

January 28, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

Social Security

6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

January 28, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

Social Security

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

January 28, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

Social Security

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

January 28, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

GOBankingRates

Social Security

This Social Security Spousal Rule Is Officially Finished in 2024 -- But These 3 Strategies Remain

January 27, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Here’s What’s Happening With Your Overpayments

Social Security

Social Security: Here's What's Happening With Your Overpayments

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: Why You’re Probably Wrong About Social Security Cuts

Social Security

I'm a Financial Advisor: Why You're Probably Wrong About Social Security Cuts

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Biden’s 4 Social Security Shakeups Could Impact Your Wallet in 2024

Social Security

Biden's 4 Social Security Shakeups Could Impact Your Wallet in 2024

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What Happens to Your Social Security Check When Your Spouse Dies?

Social Security

What Happens to Your Social Security Check When Your Spouse Dies?

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: What Is ‘Poison Pill’ Commission and Will It Threaten Future Benefits?

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: What Is 'Poison Pill' Commission and Will It Threaten Future Benefits?

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Illinois for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

10 Best Places in Illinois for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!