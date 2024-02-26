Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Are Retirement Programs Affecting Your Social Security Payments? What Financial Experts Say

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Shot of a young couple using a digital tablet at home.
mapodile / Getty Images

Private retirement plans such as 401(k)s and IRAs are designed to help Americans bolster their nest eggs so they don’t have to depend too heavily on Social Security checks. Although private plans don’t directly impact your Social Security payments, they could have an indirect effect.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, a recent paper from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College suggests that eliminating tax preferences included in 401(k)s and other employer-sponsored retirement programs could help fix Social Security’s looming funding shortfall.

That shortfall involves Social Security’s Old Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund, which is expected to run out of money within a decade. When it does, Social Security will be solely reliant on payroll taxes for funding — and those taxes only cover about 77% of current benefits.

The Center for Retirement Research paper, published in January, proposes to repeal retirement saving tax preferences on employer-sponsored plans and use the ensuing revenue to address Social Security’s long-term funding gap. Researchers cited U.S. Treasury Department estimates showing that tax preferences for employer-sponsored retirement plans and IRAs reduced federal income taxes, and thus revenue, by about $185 billion to $189 billion in 2020.

“Ultimately, reducing tax expenditures for retirement plans could be an effective way to help address other pressing demands on the federal budget, such as Social Security’s financing shortfall,” the paper’s authors wrote.

The implication is that while private retirement plans have no direct connection to Social Security payments, ending their tax advantages could have an impact by keeping Social Security fully funded for a longer period of time. In turn, Social Security recipients might not face the threat of benefit cuts when the OASI fund goes broke.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Supporters of ending tax preferences for employer-sponsored plans point to data showing that 401(k)s mainly help the wealthy, USA Today reported, citing Survey of Consumer Finances data showing that the median retirement account for households in the top 10% by income held $559,000 as of 2022. Ninety-three percent of those top-earning households had retirement plans.

In contrast, the median retirement plan for middle-income Americans held only $39,000 — and nearly half of these Americans had no retirement savings. The inequities are even more pronounced for lower income Americans, few of whom even have retirement plans.

But tax-advantaged retirement programs have plenty of supporters, especially in the financial services and employee benefits industries.

“It’s not only the rich [who benefit],” Craig Copeland, director of wealth benefits research at the Employee Benefit Research Institute, told USA Today. “A lot of middle-class people have 401(k)s, and typically, that’s the bulk of their savings outside of their homes.”

Instead of eliminating the tax benefits, some experts recommend that Congress modify them so middle-class Americans can save for retirement while eliminating unfair tax breaks for the wealthy.

More From GOBankingRates

More on Social Security

Best Retirement For 2024

Related Content

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: How a Drop in Benefits Will Impact Men Vs Women

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: How a Drop in Benefits Will Impact Men Vs Women

February 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

3 Things To Know About Social Security Payments If You’ve Ever Been on a Payroll

Social Security

3 Things To Know About Social Security Payments If You've Ever Been on a Payroll

February 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Biden’s 4 Social Security Shakeups Could Impact Your Wallet in 2024

Social Security

Biden's 4 Social Security Shakeups Could Impact Your Wallet in 2024

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: What Biden’s Updated Payment Plan Means for Your Money

Social Security

Social Security: What Biden's Updated Payment Plan Means for Your Money

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 States That Receive the Least Social Security

Social Security

10 States That Receive the Least Social Security

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Middle-Class Retiree?

Social Security

Social Security: How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Middle-Class Retiree?

February 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

This Social Security Spousal Rule Is Officially Finished in 2024 — But These 3 Strategies Remain

Social Security

This Social Security Spousal Rule Is Officially Finished in 2024 -- But These 3 Strategies Remain

February 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Expert: Proposed Bill To Cut Taxes ‘Will Go Nowhere’ Despite Claim of Saving Seniors Millions

Social Security

Social Security Expert: Proposed Bill To Cut Taxes 'Will Go Nowhere' Despite Claim of Saving Seniors Millions

February 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Money You’ll Need To Supplement Your Social Security in Every State

Social Security

How Much Money You'll Need To Supplement Your Social Security in Every State

February 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

These 10 States Receive the Most Social Security

Social Security

These 10 States Receive the Most Social Security

February 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 7 Things The Government Must Do to Protect Benefits

Social Security

Social Security: 7 Things The Government Must Do to Protect Benefits

February 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

Social Security

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

February 18, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Is Social Security Taxable? How Social Security Benefits Affect Your Taxes

Social Security

Is Social Security Taxable? How Social Security Benefits Affect Your Taxes

February 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Regrets: Why You Shouldn’t Claim Your Benefits Early

Social Security

Social Security Regrets: Why You Shouldn't Claim Your Benefits Early

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Missouri for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

10 Best Places in Missouri for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

20 Best Places in the South To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

20 Best Places in the South To Live on Only a Social Security Check

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!