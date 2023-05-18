Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Biden’s 4 Social Security Shakeups Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

3 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (14024717e)United States President Joe Biden speaks at a briefing on additional actions to protect communities from recent extreme heat conditions in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.
Shutterstock / Shutterstock

As the Social Security Old Age and Survivors Insurance Trust (OASI) faces depletion by 2033, President Joe Biden has suggested to bolster funds in the trust and help fill the $22.4 trillion funding shortage shown in the 2023 Trustees Report. If the federal government can’t fix the shortage, it could result in benefit cuts of up to 23% for retirees beginning in 2033.

While some of Biden’s proposed changes will affect mostly high earners and company executives — those who have retirement savings plans exponentially higher than the average American — some will affect middle- and lower-income wage earners, especially those who may rely on Social Security benefits in the future.

Implement Payroll Tax for Income Over $400,000

Currently, any earned income below $160,200 is subject to a 12.4% payroll tax. Earnings exceeding that amount are not subject to OASI taxes. Biden plans to tax earned income above $400,000, leaving wages from $160,200 up to $400,000 untaxed.

Change the Way COLA Increases Are Calculated

Each year, Social Security benefits are assessed and adjusted for inflation. Currently, the administration uses the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) to calculate this cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

But this number doesn’t necessarily reflect the lifestyle and expenses of retired people. Shifting COLA calculations to figures tied to the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly won’t solve the problem of Social Security running out of money. But it could put more money into the pockets of retired Americans who need it most.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Increase the Primary Insurance Amount

The Primary Insurance Amount (PIA) is a figure indicating how much money you’ll receive in Social Security benefits, depending on the age you begin claiming benefits and your Average Indexed Monthly Earnings (AIME). Increasing the PIA for Americans aged 78 to 82 would help those who experience rising expenses, such as healthcare, later in life.

Increase the Special Minimum Benefit for Lifetime Lower-Wage Workers

Low-wage earners receive a special minimum benefit regardless of how much they made while they worked. In 2023, a lifetime low-earning worker would receive just $12,402 in Social Security benefits annually, or $1,033.50 per month. Biden intends to increase the minimum benefit to 125% of the federal poverty level for an individual. As an example, in 2023, someone receiving the special minimum benefit would receive $1,518.75 per month with the boost.

Any Social Security overhaul plan would require bipartisan support in Washington and, so far, Democrats and Republicans haven’t been able to see eye to eye on ways to simultaneously bolster Social Security coffers and increase benefits for those who need them most.  

More From GOBankingRates

Are You Retirement Ready?

Related Content

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are My Best Tips for Living Off of Social Security

Social Security

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are My Best Tips for Living Off of Social Security

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Retiree Living in Poverty?

Social Security

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Retiree Living in Poverty?

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Retirement Planning Expert: Here Are 4 Reasons Gen Z Should Not Expect Social Security

Social Security

I'm a Retirement Planning Expert: Here Are 4 Reasons Gen Z Should Not Expect Social Security

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Holiday Will Impact When You Receive First Payment in 2024

Social Security

Social Security: Holiday Will Impact When You Receive First Payment in 2024

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

Social Security

Here's the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Highlights Its Biggest Accomplishments of 2023 — What Will Be Program’s Major Priorities in the New Year?

Social Security

Social Security Highlights Its Biggest Accomplishments of 2023 -- What Will Be Program's Major Priorities in the New Year?

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Middle-Class Retiree?

Social Security

Social Security: How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Middle-Class Retiree?

December 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

2024 Social Security COLA ‘Meager At Best’ — 3 Ways To Pad Your Income

Social Security

2024 Social Security COLA 'Meager At Best' -- 3 Ways To Pad Your Income

December 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: 5 Social Security Facts Every Soon-To-Be Retiree Must Know

Social Security

Suze Orman: 5 Social Security Facts Every Soon-To-Be Retiree Must Know

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Things You Must Know About Making Money While Collecting Social Security

Social Security

6 Things You Must Know About Making Money While Collecting Social Security

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here Are All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security Benefits

Social Security

Here Are All the States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: States That Would Be Impacted the Least by Cuts

Social Security

Social Security: States That Would Be Impacted the Least by Cuts

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Social Security Shakeups You Need To Be Ready For Heading Into the New Year

Social Security

7 Social Security Shakeups You Need To Be Ready For Heading Into the New Year

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

Social Security

6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

December 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

December 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!