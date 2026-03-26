Retirement / Social Security
Advertiser Disclosure

The Hidden Tax Cost of Delaying Social Security

2 min Read
Travis Woods Written by Travis Woods
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
Partial view of a USA Treasury Internal Revenue Service tax refund check showing the Treasury seal and image of the Statue of Liberty.
NoDerog / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Some retirees choose to delay their monthly Social Security checks in order to boost the overall amount of their benefits.

But they risk an overlooked consequence — bigger benefits can often mean bigger tax bills, especially when combined with other income.

Here is the hidden cost if you decide to delay Social Security.

Just How Much More in Taxes Could You End Up Paying?

Retirees who delay Social Security benefits in order to get bigger checks “can push [themselves] from paying tax on 50% of their benefits to paying tax on 85% of their benefits if they have income from other sources, such as interest on savings accounts or taxable retirement benefits,” said Gene Bott, certified public accountant (CPA) and tax advisor with Kevin O’Leary’s Tax Hive.

“This can be a nasty surprise,” Bott added, noting that income sources that can trigger this include required minimum distributions (RMDs) from retirement accounts, unexpected interest income, capital gains on stocks and other investments and state tax refunds.

Instead, Calculate Ahead of Time To Avoid a Higher Tax Bill

To counteract this, Bott recommended that taxpayers should tabulate just how much they will need in retirement. “As you do,” he said, “calculate whether those needs could put you in the 85% taxable Social Security benefits bracket. You may encounter issues you can avoid by maintaining a well-balanced retirement distribution between Roth IRAs and traditional retirement accounts.”

Bott also suggested timing out your retirement benefits. For instance, Bott said if you opt to have a mix of Roth IRA and traditional retirement account options, “you may be able to avoid additional tax simply by taking the right balance of distributions between the two.”

Today's Top Offers

In the end, delaying your Social Security benefits isn’t inherently bad — but the tax implications of doing so deserve just as much consideration as does the size of a monthly benefits check.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

How Much the Average Upper Class Retiree Receives in Social Security Benefits at Age 84

Social Security

How Much the Average Upper Class Retiree Receives in Social Security Benefits at Age 84

March 25, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

What Living on Social Security Alone Looks Like for the Average Retiree in 2026

Social Security

What Living on Social Security Alone Looks Like for the Average Retiree in 2026

March 24, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

5 Ways To Stress Test Your Retirement Plan in 1 Weekend as Social Security Cuts Move Closer in 2026

Social Security

5 Ways To Stress Test Your Retirement Plan in 1 Weekend as Social Security Cuts Move Closer in 2026

March 24, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security Just Made a Major Change: 5 Ways To Act Now and Protect Your Retirement

Social Security

Social Security Just Made a Major Change: 5 Ways To Act Now and Protect Your Retirement

March 23, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

I’m Retired and Regret Not Claiming Social Security at 65 — Here’s Why

Social Security

I'm Retired and Regret Not Claiming Social Security at 65 -- Here's Why

March 23, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

How Much You’d Need Saved To Replace a Social Security Check

Social Security

How Much You'd Need Saved To Replace a Social Security Check

March 23, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a New Retiree: 3 Social Security Lessons I Learned in Retirement

Social Security

I'm a New Retiree: 3 Social Security Lessons I Learned in Retirement

March 18, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

ChatGPT Addresses 5 Worst Social Security Mistakes for Retirees To Avoid

Social Security

ChatGPT Addresses 5 Worst Social Security Mistakes for Retirees To Avoid

March 18, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT How To Maximize My Social Security Check — Here’s What It Said

Social Security

I Asked ChatGPT How To Maximize My Social Security Check -- Here's What It Said

March 18, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Full Retirement Age Just inched Higher: How Waiting One More Year Could Boost Your Monthly Check

Social Security

Full Retirement Age Just inched Higher: How Waiting One More Year Could Boost Your Monthly Check

March 20, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT for 5 States Where Social Security Gives You Enough To Retire

Social Security

I Asked ChatGPT for 5 States Where Social Security Gives You Enough To Retire

March 21, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

4 Ways Retirees Can Reduce Taxes on Social Security Income in 2026

Social Security

4 Ways Retirees Can Reduce Taxes on Social Security Income in 2026

March 20, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

3 Biggest Problems Facing Social Security in 2026

Social Security

3 Biggest Problems Facing Social Security in 2026

March 20, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

3 Famous People Who Collect Social Security

Social Security

3 Famous People Who Collect Social Security

March 20, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

How Medicare Premium Increases Could Eat Into Your 2026 Social Security COLA

Social Security

How Medicare Premium Increases Could Eat Into Your 2026 Social Security COLA

March 13, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

3 Rules for Early Retirement That Shrink Your Social Security Check

Social Security

3 Rules for Early Retirement That Shrink Your Social Security Check

March 20, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

More on Social Security

Best Retirement For 2024

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page