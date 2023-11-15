Social Security: 4 Mistakes Representative Payees Must Avoid

Adene Sanchez / Getty Images

The Social Security Administration (SSA) estimates that more than 8 million people who get monthly Social Security or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments need help managing their money. Those that do can be appointed a relative, friend or other interested party to serve as “representative payees.” The role comes with a lot of responsibility, meaning if you become a payee you should be extra careful to avoid mistakes that might cost you money.

On its website, the SSA says it “thoroughly investigates” those who apply to be representative payees to protect the interests of Social Security beneficiaries. The reason is that a representative payee receives the beneficiary’s payments and is given the authority to use them on the beneficiary’s behalf.

Representative payees are required by law to use the benefits in the beneficiary’s best interest. If a payee misuses benefits, they must repay the misused funds. A payee who’s convicted of misusing funds could also be fined and even imprisoned.

If you’re a payee for a child receiving SSI payments, you will be responsible for seeking medical treatment for the child when necessary. If you don’t get medical treatment for the child, the SSA might appoint a new representative payee.

And if you’re thinking about charging for the service, think again: Representative payees cannot charge or take fees and must get approval from the SSA before spending money on any items other than medical treatment, education, jobs training or personal needs related to the beneficiary’s disability.

You’ll have to get a record of all money taken from the account, so be sure to save the receipts for all items or services bought — the SSA reviews those records at least once a year. If you knowingly use money from the dedicated account for anything other than the expenses listed above, you must repay the SSA from your own funds.

To ensure you stay in the good graces of the SSA, here are four mistakes to avoid if you are a representative payee:

Getting Funds Mixed Together

This might happen if you are a representative payee for different people across various agencies or programs. Getting funds mixed up might lead to mistakes in the way money is distributed. You can avoid this by keeping separate accounts for each person and program you represent.

Failure To Keep Accurate Records

As a representative payee, you might be required to fill out an annual Representative Payee Report, according to the Patrick J. Thomas Agency, a Minnesota-based provider of surety and insurance services. You might also be responsible for keeping detailed records of how payments are being spent or saved. Be sure to keep these records up to date in case the SSA requests them.

Using Funds for the Wrong Purposes

Payments sent by the SSA or SSI must be used to pay for necessities for the protected person, which might include mortgage or rent payments, food and clothing, utility bills, medical expenses and personal care items. Anything left over can be used for other expenses such as education and past-due bills, the Patrick J. Thomas Agency noted. Unspent funds can be kept in an interest-bearing account but cannot be spent on items not specifically allowed by the SSA.

Not Reporting Important Life Changes

Another responsibility of a representative payee is to let the SSA know when a protected person has an important life change that could also alter their benefits. These changes include marriage, a new address, hospital care, gains or losses in employment/income, or being convicted of a crime. Failure to report changes could result in a penalty.

