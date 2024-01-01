Social Security: 6 Signs You Will Regret Claiming Early – and 6 Signs You Won’t

DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Deciding when to start claiming Social Security benefits is a major retirement decision. Claiming early can lead to reduced monthly benefits, but waiting isn’t always the best strategy for everyone. Here are six signs you might regret claiming early and six signs you won’t.

6 Signs You Will Regret Claiming Early

You’re in Good Health and Have Longevity in Your Family: If you’re in good health and have a family history of longevity, claiming early might mean significantly less money over your lifetime. You Don’t Need the Money Right Away: If you have other income sources and don’t need Social Security to meet your daily expenses, waiting to claim can increase your future benefits. You Plan to Work in Retirement: If you continue working while receiving benefits before reaching full retirement age, your benefits may be temporarily reduced based on your earnings. Your Spouse Will Depend on Survivor Benefits: The survivor benefit is based on the amount you receive, so claiming early will reduce the survivor benefit for your spouse. You Want to Maximize Spousal Benefits: Your spouse’s benefit could be higher if you wait, especially if they will rely on your work record for their benefits. You Haven’t Reached Full Retirement Age: Claiming before your full retirement age (which varies based on your birth year) results in a permanent reduction of your benefit amount.

6 Signs You Won’t Regret Claiming Early

You Need the Income: If you need the money to cover living expenses and have no other income sources, claiming early can be a necessity. You Have Health Concerns or a Shorter Life Expectancy: If you have health issues or a family history of shorter lifespans, claiming early can be beneficial to make the most of your benefits. You Want to Enjoy Retirement While Younger: If you want to ensure you enjoy your benefits while you’re still active and healthy, claiming early makes sense. You’re Unemployed or Underemployed: If you’re out of work or earning significantly less than before, early benefits can help stabilize your financial situation. You Have Adequate Savings: If you have substantial savings or other income sources, the reduced benefit might not impact your overall financial security. You Want to Invest the Money: If you can afford to invest your Social Security benefits and potentially earn a higher return, claiming early could work to your advantage.

Making the decision to claim Social Security benefits early requires careful consideration of your personal health, financial situation, and retirement goals. It’s often wise to consult with a financial advisor to understand how your decision fits into your overall retirement plan.

