Social Security’s 8 Most-Asked Questions Answered

For the roughly 65 million people who receive Social Security benefits every month, these funds are a replacement source of income needed when individuals are retired, disabled or are supplementing after the loss of a partner.

According to the Social Security Administration, as of 2021, over $1 trillion is paid out to beneficiaries in the course of a year. The 49.6 million retired workers and their dependents who are part of the program receive $1,555 a month, on average, and the 9.5 million disabled workers and their dependents receive an average of $1,280 a month. There are also 5.9 million Americans receiving survivor benefits.

With such a large program affecting so many people, there are often questions that come up, such as how to receive benefits, age limits, setting up direct deposit and other common topics. GOBankingRates breaks down the most frequently asked questions, as noted by the SSA.