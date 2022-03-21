Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

4 Social Security Benefits That Could Be Affected Upon Getting Remarried

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

And then you came along and turned my life around stock photo
kupicoo / iStock.com

Getting remarried brings excitement — and decisions. That’s especially true when it comes to Social Security benefits.

Conversely: Financial Benefits of Getting Remarried
More: The Woman’s Guide To Collecting Social Security

According to a blog on the SSA’s Social Security Matters website, remarrying might affect your benefits regarding the following:

1. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Payments

The amount of your SSI payment might change as a result of your new spouse’s income and resources. If you and your spouse both get SSI, your payment amount will change from an individual rate to a couple’s rate.

2. Widow/Widower, or Divorced Widow/Widower Payments

Your age plays a big part in this aspect of your Social Security benefits. If you remarry before age 50, you won’t be entitled to survivor’s or disability benefits unless you divorce. If you remarry between 50 and 59, you can’t get benefits unless the marriage ends. In this case, you might become entitled or re-entitled to benefits on your prior deceased spouse’s earnings record. Your benefits begin the first month in which the subsequent marriage ended if all entitlement requirements are met. If you remarry after age 60, you can still become entitled to benefits on your prior deceased spouse’s Social Security earnings record.

Retire Comfortably

3. Divorced Spouse’s Benefits

As a general rule, if you remarry, then you will no longer receive benefits paid to you from your prior spouse’s account. However, your ex-spouse can still receive your benefits if certain qualifications are met, including that the marriage lasted 10 years or longer; your ex-spouse is unmarried; and your ex-spouse is 62 or older.

4. Children’s Benefits (Under Age 18 or Student Ages 18 or 19)

Children’s benefits end when a child marries. This is the case regardless of whether or not you remarry.

For more information, visit the SSA’s benefits page.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.