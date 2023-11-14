Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security Mistakes That Put Your Retirement Fund At Risk

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Depressed Senior Adult Man With Stacks of Papers and Envelopes.
ljubaphoto / Getty Images

Navigating Social Security can be complex, and missteps can significantly impact your retirement finances. Retiring is for relaxing, and your retirement fund will be the cushion keeping you cozy — the last thing we want is to that to be damaged by simple mistakes made from Social Security innexperience. To ensure you maximize your benefits and safeguard your retirement fund, it’s crucial to avoid these common Social Security mistakes.

Claiming Benefits Too Early

Claiming Social Security before your full retirement age (FRA) can permanently reduce your monthly benefits. This reduction can significantly impact your long-term financial security in retirement.

Ignoring Spousal Benefits

Spouses and ex-spouses (in certain cases) are often eligible for benefits based on their partner’s work record. Not exploring this option can lead to missing out on higher benefits.

Not Understanding the Tax Implications

Up to 85% of your Social Security benefits can be taxable, depending on your income level. Failing to account for this in your retirement plan can lead to financial surprises.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Working While Receiving Benefits Too Early

If you claim Social Security before reaching FRA and continue to work, your benefits might be temporarily reduced based on your earnings.

Lack of Proper Planning

Not incorporating Social Security into your broader retirement plan can lead to suboptimal claiming strategies, potentially reducing lifetime benefits.

Ignoring Inflation and Cost of Living Adjustments (COLAs)

Failing to consider the impact of inflation and the role of COLAs can result in underestimating your financial needs in later retirement years.

Overlooking Survivor Benefits

Widows, widowers, and dependent children may be eligible for survivor benefits. Not understanding or claiming these benefits can lead to financial strain for surviving family members.

Assuming Social Security Is Enough

Relying solely on Social Security for retirement income can be risky. It’s important to have additional savings or income streams.

Not Checking Your Earnings Record

Regularly review your Social Security earnings record for accuracy. Errors or omissions can affect the amount of your future benefits.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Delaying Beyond Age 70

Benefits do not increase after age 70, so delaying past this age means missing out on payments without gaining any additional benefit.

Avoiding these mistakes is crucial for maximizing your Social Security benefits and ensuring a more financially secure retirement. It’s advisable to consult with a financial advisor or a Social Security expert to make well-informed decisions tailored to your individual retirement goals and circumstances.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Are You Retirement Ready?

Related Content

Why You Should Think of Social Security Like You Think of Tax Refunds

Social Security

Why You Should Think of Social Security Like You Think of Tax Refunds

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

Social Security

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

November 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of an Upper-Class Retiree?

Social Security

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of an Upper-Class Retiree?

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 4 Programs and Services for Boomers Struggling in Retirement

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 4 Programs and Services for Boomers Struggling in Retirement

November 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

Social Security

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Is Eliminating Social Security for the Wealthy a Viable Option? 2 Presidential Hopefuls Think So — Here’s Why

Social Security

Is Eliminating Social Security for the Wealthy a Viable Option? 2 Presidential Hopefuls Think So -- Here's Why

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security 2023: 5 Tax Breaks Social Security Recipients Qualify For But May Not Know About

Social Security

Social Security 2023: 5 Tax Breaks Social Security Recipients Qualify For But May Not Know About

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Mike Pence’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Mike Pence's Social Security Check?

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts vs. Proposed Tax Increases — Which Option Do Experts Think Will Actually Work?

Social Security

Social Security Cuts vs. Proposed Tax Increases -- Which Option Do Experts Think Will Actually Work?

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: States That Would Be Impacted The Least

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: States That Would Be Impacted The Least

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Shakeups From Biden That Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

4 Social Security Shakeups From Biden That Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman Makes 3 Social Security Predictions as COLAs Fall Short by Average of $1,054

Social Security

Suze Orman Makes 3 Social Security Predictions as COLAs Fall Short by Average of $1,054

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: New Proposal for Higher COLA Bump for Certain Federal Retirees – Would You Qualify?

Social Security

Social Security: New Proposal for Higher COLA Bump for Certain Federal Retirees - Would You Qualify?

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Scams: Why Younger Generations Are Surprisingly Victims More Often

Social Security

Social Security Scams: Why Younger Generations Are Surprisingly Victims More Often

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 3 Core Truths And Why the Fund Will Survive Despite Hitting a Gap in 2035

Social Security

Social Security: 3 Core Truths And Why the Fund Will Survive Despite Hitting a Gap in 2035

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

Social Security

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Take Surveys. Get Paid.

$55k+ paid daily to members who share their opinion on Survey Junkie. 1) Join Free 2) Take Surveys 3) Earn Cash & Gift Cards

Earn Now

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!