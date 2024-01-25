Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security: 10 States Where SSI Disability Checks Go Furthest

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Caregiving leads to a selfless, rewarding life.
Dean Mitchell / Getty Images

Although Social Security is best known as a retirement benefits program, it also offers Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). As with retirement checks, the financial boost you get from SSI and SSDI checks is greatly influenced by where you live.

The SSI program provides a monthly payment to adults and children with a disability or blindness and resources below certain financial limits. SSI payments are also made to seniors 65 and older who meet the financial qualifications even if they’re not disabled. You might be eligible for SSI benefits even if you already receive SSDI or retirement benefits.

SSDI benefits are available to working Americans who meet the following criteria, according to the Social Security Administration:

  • You must have worked in jobs covered by Social Security.
  • You must have a medical condition that meets Social Security’s definition of disability.

Monthly SSDI benefits are typically paid to those who cannot work for a year or more because of a disability. Benefits usually continue until they can work again on a regular basis. Work incentives are also available that provide continued benefits and healthcare coverage to help them make the transition back to work.

Where SSI and SSDI Payments Fail To Cover Expenses

No matter where you live in the United States, SSI and SSDI payments will be the same based on income and other factors. However, the payments themselves will go a lot further in some states than others due to cost-of-living variations.

Are You Retirement Ready?

You probably can’t live comfortably on SSI or SSDI payments alone, regardless of your location. But you can get a bigger financial boost if you live in an affordable state versus an expensive one.

Data from MIT’s Living Wage Calculator found that the income needed to meet the cost of living in many areas of the country is up to three times higher than the income an average SSDI recipient would earn, Kiplinger recently reported.

Kiplinger ran an analysis of where SSDI payments go the furthest based on how those payments relate to the average livable income. It found that there are three states where SSDI covers at least half of someone’s living expenses, with Wyoming ranking first at roughly 52%. In contrast, there are six states where SSDI benefits would cover less than 40% of living expenses. In this category, Washington, D.C., ranks lowest with the average SSDI benefit covering only 30% of living expenses.

Here’s a look at the 10 states where SSI benefits go the furthest as a percentage of livable wages:

RankStateMaximum SSI benefit as % of livable wage
1.South Dakota32.7%
2.Wyoming31.8%
3.North Dakota31.6%
4.Tennessee31.4%
5.West Virginia31.4%
6.Kentucky31.4%
7.Arkansas31.2%
8.Ohio31.1%
9.Mississippi31.0%
10.Oklahoma30.8%

On the other end of the spectrum, the District of Columbia provides the least boost from SSI benefits, at 21% of livable wages. Here are the bottom five states:

  • New York: 21.1%
  • Hawaii: 22.1%
  • Massachusetts: 22.2%
  • California: 22.2%
  • New Jersey: 23.6%

More From GOBankingRates

Are You Retirement Ready?

More on Social Security

Best Retirement For 2024

Related Content

Social Security: Where Do Remaining 2024 Presidential Hopefuls Trump, Biden and Haley Stand on Cuts?

Social Security

Social Security: Where Do Remaining 2024 Presidential Hopefuls Trump, Biden and Haley Stand on Cuts?

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Retiree: This Is the Best Thing I’ve Done With My Social Security Check

Social Security

I'm a Retiree: This Is the Best Thing I've Done With My Social Security Check

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Underwhelmed by 2024 COLA? Experts Predict 2025 Will Be Lowest in 5 Years — How To Prepare

Social Security

Social Security: Underwhelmed by 2024 COLA? Experts Predict 2025 Will Be Lowest in 5 Years -- How To Prepare

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 5 Ways Your Earnings Test Could Result in Overpayment and Why It Matters

Social Security

Social Security: 5 Ways Your Earnings Test Could Result in Overpayment and Why It Matters

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 4 Ways You Can Lose Your Benefits

Social Security

Social Security: 4 Ways You Can Lose Your Benefits

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are My Best Tips for Living Off of Social Security

Social Security

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are My Best Tips for Living Off of Social Security

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How To Maximize Your Social Security Benefits If You’re Married

Social Security

How To Maximize Your Social Security Benefits If You're Married

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Could Social Security Benefits Be Cut ‘Without a Full Public Debate?’ Where Issue Currently Stands

Social Security

Could Social Security Benefits Be Cut 'Without a Full Public Debate?' Where Issue Currently Stands

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Here Are All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security Benefits

Social Security

Here Are All the States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

January 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Middle-Class Retiree?

Social Security

Social Security: How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Middle-Class Retiree?

January 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

Social Security

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

January 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

Social Security

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

January 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Solving Social Security: 10 Countries the US Can Learn From

Social Security

Solving Social Security: 10 Countries the US Can Learn From

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

25 Cities Where Your Social Security Will Cover the Rent

Social Security

25 Cities Where Your Social Security Will Cover the Rent

January 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: States That Would Be Impacted the Least by Cuts

Social Security

Social Security: States That Would Be Impacted the Least by Cuts

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Disability Benefit Wait Times Have Doubled Since 2016 — What Can You Do To Expedite?

Social Security

Social Security: Disability Benefit Wait Times Have Doubled Since 2016 -- What Can You Do To Expedite?

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!