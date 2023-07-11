Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Receive Social Security Disability Benefits? How Medicare Fits Into the Equation

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
A disabled man is sitting in a wheelchair.
vadimguzhva / Getty Images/iStockphoto

See Our Best Picks

Although Social Security and Medicare are two separate programs overseen by two separate federal agencies, they are intertwined in key ways. Navigating the relationship can be complicated, but it mainly involves Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

If you receive SSDI benefits, you automatically qualify for Medicare, according to the AARP — but it will probably take some time to capitalize on the benefit. Medicare is mainly available to seniors 65 and older, but you can also qualify at a younger age if you have a disability.

As the AARP noted, most SSDI recipients qualify for Medicare 24 months after they become eligible for disability benefits. The waiting period is waived for those with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or end-stage renal disease.

The waiting period was included in a 1972 Congressional bill that expanded Medicare to cover people with disabilities. The reason for the two-year delay was to help “mitigate the cost of adding those beneficiaries to the rolls,” according to the AARP. It also aimed to avoid replacing coverage some disabled workers would be able to get from their former employers through COBRA. 

Are You Retirement Ready?

A couple things to keep in mind: The Social Security Administration counts each month in which you are entitled to receive an SSDI payment toward the 24-month Medicare qualifying period. In addition, there is a waiting period for SSDI payments to begin that lasts five calendar months after the month in which the SSA determines that your disability began. As the AARP noted, in most cases this means you become eligible for Medicare 29 months after what Social Security terms the “onset” of your disability.

Another thing to note is that if you have both SSDI and Medicare, you are considered covered under the healthcare law. In most case, you can’t enroll in an Obamacare Marketplace plan to replace or supplement your Medicare coverage if you have SSDI benefits. The exception is if you enrolled in a Marketplace plan before getting Medicare. In this case, you can keep your Marketplace plan as supplemental insurance when you enroll in Medicare. Just keep in mind that doing this means losing any premium tax credits and other savings for your Marketplace plan.

Are You Retirement Ready?

There might be ways to work around the 24-month waiting period in terms of Medicaid coverage. According to Healthcare.gov, if you get SSDI benefits and are in a 24-month waiting period, you could still get Medicaid coverage while you wait by doing the following:

  • Create a Medicaid account or log in to complete an application. Answer “yes” when asked if you have a disability. Your application will be forwarded to your state Medicaid agency.
  • Apply directly to your state Medicaid agency. You can select your state from the menu on this Medicaid page for contact information.

If you’re eligible for Medicaid, your Medicaid eligibility may continue even after you enroll in Medicare.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Average Social Security Payment in Every State

Social Security

Average Social Security Payment in Every State

July 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

Social Security

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

July 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are My Best Tips for Living Off of Social Security

Social Security

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are My Best Tips for Living Off of Social Security

July 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Biden’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Biden's Social Security Check?

July 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s What the Average Social Security Payment Will Be in Summer 2023

Social Security

Here's What the Average Social Security Payment Will Be in Summer 2023

July 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Experts Propose Tax Cap as Social Security Solution — Which Americans Would Be Most Affected?

Social Security

Experts Propose Tax Cap as Social Security Solution -- Which Americans Would Be Most Affected?

July 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Major Cuts to Social Security Are Back on the Table — What’s Being Proposed Now?

Social Security

Major Cuts to Social Security Are Back on the Table -- What's Being Proposed Now?

July 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress

Social Security

Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress

July 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Best Places in Texas for Couples To Live Only on Social Security

Social Security

15 Best Places in Texas for Couples To Live Only on Social Security

July 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Latest Social Security Proposal Would See Millions ‘Receive More, and No One Would Receive Less’

Social Security

Latest Social Security Proposal Would See Millions 'Receive More, and No One Would Receive Less'

July 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

Social Security

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

July 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your Payments May Come Sooner Than Expected

Social Security

Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your Payments May Come Sooner Than Expected

July 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 — How Low Could It Go?

Social Security

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 -- How Low Could It Go?

July 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

Social Security

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

July 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

Social Security

Here's the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

July 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Expert Says ‘Stealth Tax’ on Social Security Hurts More Retirees Each Year — How It Works

Social Security

Expert Says 'Stealth Tax' on Social Security Hurts More Retirees Each Year -- How It Works

July 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!