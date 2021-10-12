Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security Uncertainty: How Realistic Is Possibly of Debt Ceiling Issues Delaying Payments?

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Serious senior accountant sitting on the living room and looking at the laptop stock photo
Vadym Pastukh / iStock.com

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been warning Congress for months about the potential impact of not raising the debt limit, with one of the inherent consequences being delayed Social Security checks.

Senior Stimulus: Advocacy Group Proposes One-Time, $1,400 Payment for Social Security Recipients
Find: Don’t Qualify for SNAP? The Commodity Supplemental Food Program Could Help Seniors Get Food

While the funds are still there to pay beneficiaries, regardless of debt ceiling negotiations, Yellen wrote that “nearly 50 million seniors could stop receiving Social Security checks for a time” if the government is unable to pay its bills.

However, Social Security experts have chimed in, claiming that Congress will find a way to make sure checks go out on time.

Alicia H. Munnell, director of the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College, wrote that if the Treasury doesn’t have enough cash on hand due to paying other non-Social Security bills, it cannot issue new debt because of the debt ceiling, which could possibly delay Social Security payments.

Related: Yellen Says Minting a Trillion Dollar Coin Is Not A Viable Option To Raise the Debt Ceiling

Despite the debt ceiling predicament, Munnell wrote that Congress does not want to be responsible for millions of people not receiving their Social Security benefits and will more than likely pass legislation to make sure checks go out on time.

Retire Comfortably

Meanwhile, others have said that running up against the debt ceiling could still lead to delays. “If a debt ceiling and a shutdown were to happen at the same time, benefit checks would still go out,” Jason Fichtner, vice president and chief economist at the Bipartisan Policy Center, said to CNBC. “They might be delayed, but new claims could not be processed.”

Senior Stimulus: How an Additional $1,400 Check Could Help Social Security Recipients Afford Rising Grocery Costs
Learn: Why Inflation’s 6% Cost-of-Living Increase to Social Security Could Be a Double-Edged Sword

Fichtner also noted that there are dedicated trust funds that can only be used to pay Social Security benefits, which are entirely independent of the debt ceiling. They can prioritize Social Security payments,” Fichtner said. “They can do it legally, and they will do it.”

Last updated: October 12, 2021

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.