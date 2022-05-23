Social Security & Weddings: What Paperwork Do Newlyweds Need To Complete?

Weddings are a time of celebration, but it also means lots of paperwork. According to the Social Security Administration, newlyweds mustn’t forget that your Social Security number and your name must match in the record Social Security keeps of your lifetime earnings.

If you’re legally changing your name after saying “I do,” you’ll need to apply for a replacement Social Security card with your new name. You’ll also need to update your employee information so that your employer reports earnings and withholds taxes under the correct name.

The SSA uses your earnings record to calculate your Social Security payments. An incorrect record can potentially mean lower monthly payments and delayed benefits.

Before you think of leaving it for a later date, know there’s a statute of limitations on correcting your record. An earnings record can be corrected for up to three years, three months and 15 days from the end of the taxable year in which your wages were paid, AARP reports.

To change your name on your card, you’ll need to provide documents proving your legal name change and identity.

You’ll be required to provide a marriage document as well as a U.S. driver’s license, a state-issued non-driver’s identification card or a U.S. passport.

If you have questions about what documents you need to change your name and apply for a replacement card, visit the SSA’s Social Security Number and Card page, located here, or call 800-772-1213 (or 800-325-0778 if you’re deaf or hard of hearing).

Once you complete your application online or in person, your replacement Social Security card will be mailed to your address.

