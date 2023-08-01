Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security: You Won’t Get Two SSI Checks in August — Here’s Why

2 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Senior woman filling out financial statements stock photo
PIKSEL / iStock.com

Americans who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will return to a normal schedule in August 2023, with one payment being issued for the month instead of two. That payment will be issued on Tuesday, Aug. 1, according to the Social Security Administration.

In September, two checks will be issued — one on Sept. 1, and the other on Sept. 29. Due to a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two payments in March, June, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, April, July and October.

One check is issued the remaining four months: February, May, August and November.

SSI benefits are provided to low-income individuals with limited resources who are blind or age 65 or older, or who have a qualifying disability. A qualifying disability is one that keeps you from working and is expected to last one year or result in death

In 2023, the federal SSI benefit rate is $914 for an individual and $1,371 for a couple. However, some states supplement the federal SSI benefit with additional payments, which makes the total SSI benefit higher. SSI benefit amounts and state supplemental payment amounts vary based upon your income, living arrangements and other factors, according to the SSA.

The following states and U.S. territories do not pay a supplement to SSI recipients: Arizona, Arkansas, Mississippi, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Tennessee and West Virginia.

As for regular Social Security retirement benefits, they will also be paid on the usual schedule in August 2023. If your birthday falls on the 1st through the 10th, you will receive your payment on the second Wednesday of the month, which is Aug. 9. If your birthday falls on the 11th through the 20th, you’ll be paid on the second Wednesday (Aug. 16). Those with birthdays on the 21st through 31st will be paid on the third Wednesday (Aug. 23).

If you received Social Security before May 1997 or receive both Social Security and SSI, then Social Security is paid on Aug. 3. You can see the full 2023 payment schedule here.

