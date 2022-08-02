Advertiser Disclosure
SSA Announces Update for the ‘My Social Security’ Platform

By Vance Cariaga

Zinkevych / iStock.com

The Social Security Administration’s “my Social Security” platform is getting a makeover designed to improve the experience — and perhaps push more people onto the platform.

My Social Security, or MySSA, is an online resource that lets Social Security and Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries access information about the programs, review their benefits and update their personal information.

In an announcement on its website, the SSA said the update will make it easier for beneficiaries to conduct online business with the agency and access the information they need.

With the new design, people who receive Social Security or SSI benefits can now update their telephone numbers online and see more information under the “Benefits and Payments” section. Social Security beneficiaries can also change their addresses and direct deposit information under the “My Profile” tab.

If you are signed into your personal MySSA account, you can also continue to do the following:

  • Get your benefit verification or proof of income letter
  • Obtain replacement SSA-1099/SSA-1042S tax forms, if applicable
  • View your Social Security statement
  • Request a replacement Social Security card
As previously reported by GOBankingRates, MySSA is a potentially valuable financial and retirement preparedness tool because it prompts individuals early and clearly about important information and actions needed for financial and retirement planning.

However, the number of people with a MySSA account remains low, according to a study from the University of Michigan’s Michigan Retirement and Disability Research Center. The reasons more people don’t use it include a lack of awareness of MySSA; no relevance/need; security and privacy concerns; and low internet/computer literacy.

If you are interested in creating a MySSA account or seeing the redesign, visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

