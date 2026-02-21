5 Ways the New Social Security Improvements Team May Get You More Benefits Each Month

In September 2025, Social Security Administration (SSA) commissioner Frank Bisignano created a new Social Security Income (SSI) Improvements Team. According to a new announcement from the SSA, the team was designed to make SSI processing more efficient, reduce improper payments, speed up automation, and help recipients comply with program requirements.

Here’s a look at how the team may help you get more benefits each month.

Overall Better Experience

The Improvements Team is just one of the changes that’s part of what Fortune called the “radical revamp” of Social Security with Bisignano in charge. In fact, Fortune went on to say the changes “are real, and they’re impressing even the Administration’s fiercest critics.”

Overall, for you, these improvements may lead to higher monthly benefit amounts over time by ensuring you receive what you’re eligible for on schedule and without reductions.

Fewer Improper or Delayed Payments

One of the team’s core goals is reportedly to reduce improper payments — both overpayments and underpayments — by improving how SSI eligibility and payment amounts are verified and processed. More accurate payments mean you’re less likely to lose money due to errors that undercut your monthly benefits.

Faster Updates to Your Benefit Amount

By improving automation and data exchanges, SSA can get up-to-date wage and financial information faster. That helps the agency adjust your benefit amount more quickly when your circumstances change, which could translate into timely increases when you’re eligible.

Today's Top Offers

Fewer Mistakes

The new team is working to simplify reporting requirements and help SSI recipients stay compliant. If you have a complex financial situation, this can help ensure benefits are not reduced or interrupted because of reporting errors, which might otherwise lower your monthly amount.

Digital Tools to Help You Track Your Benefits

SSA is expanding and promoting digital communications. This allows you to provide information more efficiently, helping reduce delays or mistakes that can slow benefit adjustments or corrections.