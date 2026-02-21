Retirement / Social Security
Advertiser Disclosure

5 Ways the New Social Security Improvements Team May Get You More Benefits Each Month

2 min Read
Chris Adam Written by Chris Adam
Angela Corry Edited by Angela Corry
Social Security card and money.
Nodar Chernishev / Getty Images

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

In September 2025, Social Security Administration (SSA) commissioner Frank Bisignano created a new Social Security Income (SSI) Improvements Team. According to a new announcement from the SSA, the team was designed to make SSI processing more efficient, reduce improper payments, speed up automation, and help recipients comply with program requirements.

Here’s a look at how the team may help you get more benefits each month.

Overall Better Experience

The Improvements Team is just one of the changes that’s part of what Fortune called the “radical revamp” of Social Security with Bisignano in charge. In fact, Fortune went on to say the changes “are real, and they’re impressing even the Administration’s fiercest critics.”

Overall, for you, these improvements may lead to higher monthly benefit amounts over time by ensuring you receive what you’re eligible for on schedule and without reductions.

Fewer Improper or Delayed Payments

One of the team’s core goals is reportedly to reduce improper payments — both overpayments and underpayments — by improving how SSI eligibility and payment amounts are verified and processed. More accurate payments mean you’re less likely to lose money due to errors that undercut your monthly benefits.

Faster Updates to Your Benefit Amount

By improving automation and data exchanges, SSA can get up-to-date wage and financial information faster. That helps the agency adjust your benefit amount more quickly when your circumstances change, which could translate into timely increases when you’re eligible.

Today's Top Offers

Fewer Mistakes

The new team is working to simplify reporting requirements and help SSI recipients stay compliant. If you have a complex financial situation, this can help ensure benefits are not reduced or interrupted because of reporting errors, which might otherwise lower your monthly amount.

Digital Tools to Help You Track Your Benefits

SSA is expanding and promoting digital communications. This allows you to provide information more efficiently, helping reduce delays or mistakes that can slow benefit adjustments or corrections.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

The Average Social Security Check in 1985 vs. 2026

Social Security

The Average Social Security Check in 1985 vs. 2026

February 18, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Social Security Check for Someone Who Made $100K Their Whole Career

Social Security

Here's the Average Social Security Check for Someone Who Made $100K Their Whole Career

February 18, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Your Social Security Check Could Be Higher in 2026 — Here’s How To Fix It Before It’s Too Late

Social Security

Your Social Security Check Could Be Higher in 2026 -- Here's How To Fix It Before It's Too Late

February 18, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Why Some People Get Two Checks in February

Social Security

Social Security: Why Some People Get Two Checks in February

February 19, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security COLA: 2027’s Increase Could Be as Low as 1.2%

Social Security

Social Security COLA: 2027's Increase Could Be as Low as 1.2%

February 19, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

How Much Americans Rely on Social Security in Every State in 2026

Social Security

How Much Americans Rely on Social Security in Every State in 2026

February 18, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

8 States Where Social Security Goes the Furthest in 2026

Social Security

8 States Where Social Security Goes the Furthest in 2026

February 15, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

How Much the Average Upper Class Retiree Receives in Social Security Benefits at Age 81

Social Security

How Much the Average Upper Class Retiree Receives in Social Security Benefits at Age 81

February 17, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

3 State Tax Strategies To Keep More of Your Social Security in Retirement

Social Security

3 State Tax Strategies To Keep More of Your Social Security in Retirement

February 17, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Most Americans Misjudge Social Security’s Future: Here’s What They’re Missing

Social Security

Most Americans Misjudge Social Security's Future: Here's What They're Missing

February 12, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

How Much the Average Upper Class Retiree Receives in Social Security Benefits at Age 83

Social Security

How Much the Average Upper Class Retiree Receives in Social Security Benefits at Age 83

February 13, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

What a Budget Might Look Like If You’re Relying on Social Security in Retirement

Social Security

What a Budget Might Look Like If You're Relying on Social Security in Retirement

February 12, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman Flags 2026 Social Security Update Many Retirees Overlook

Social Security

Suze Orman Flags 2026 Social Security Update Many Retirees Overlook

February 13, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

What Social Security Could Look Like After 2033

Social Security

What Social Security Could Look Like After 2033

February 13, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Salary You Need To Make To Get the Maximum Social Security Benefit

Social Security

Here's the Salary You Need To Make To Get the Maximum Social Security Benefit

February 13, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security’s Built-In Benefit Cut Is Coming — Here’s What It Means for You

Social Security

Social Security's Built-In Benefit Cut Is Coming -- Here's What It Means for You

February 13, 2026

2 min Read

Read more

More on Social Security

Best Retirement For 2024

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page