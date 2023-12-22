6 Ways To Avoid a Social Security ‘Tax Torpedo’ Upon Taking Retirement Benefits

eric1513 / Getty Images

One thing to understand about Social Security retirement benefits is that you don’t have to stop earning income to collect them. Plenty of people file for Social Security while they still work or earn income from investments or other sources. But there are risks — mainly that you’ll get hit with a “tax torpedo” that could end up costing you money.

The Social Security tax torpedo refers to a spike in taxes that retirees might face after receiving benefits. Much if it depends on your age and the amount of income you earn. The Social Security Administration considers you “retired” when you start receiving retirement benefits. If you are younger than full retirement age and earn more than the SSA’s yearly earnings limit, your benefits might be reduced. The full retirement age is either 66 or 67 years old, depending on if you were born before or after 1960.

The SSA occasionally puts in new earnings test limits regarding work income. For 2024, you will be able to earn up to $22,320 without any benefits being withheld.

Here’s how the earnings test limit works: If you are under full retirement age for the entire year, the SSA deducts $1 from your benefit payment for every $2 you earn above the annual limit. The SSA counts your earnings only up to the month before you reach your FRA — not your earnings for the entire year. Once you reach FRA, $1 in benefits is deducted for every $3 you earn above a different limit. In 2024, this limit is $59,520.

When figuring out how much to deduct from your benefits, the SSA only counts the wages you earn from your job, or your net profit if you’re self-employed. This includes bonuses, commissions and vacation pay. The SSA does not count pensions, annuities, investment income, interest, veterans benefits or other government or military retirement benefits.

As for how Social Security benefits are taxed: It depends on your provisional income, which Fidelity refers to as “essentially your modified adjusted gross income, plus nontaxable interest income, and half of your Social Security benefits for the year.”

Provisional income in excess of $34,000 for a single filer and $44,000 for a married couple filing jointly can result in up to 85% of your Social Security benefit being taxed. Below these thresholds, a smaller percentage of your benefit is taxed.

The tax torpedo occurs when your provisional income moves you into a higher Social Security tax bracket. After that, every additional dollar of income can have a double impact — first through taxes on additional dollars, and then on taxes to another portion of your Social Security benefit. Once you surpass the threshold, the double impact no longer applies.

Here are six ways you can avoid the tax torpedo:

Use a Roth IRA: Because distributions during retirement are tax-free, your Roth IRA income doesn’t count toward your retirement income. This lowers the likelihood that you’ll pass the tax torpedo threshold, according to SmartAsset. Wait until age 70 to claim Social Security: This ensures you won’t have to pay any taxes on Social Security income – and you get the added bonus of the highest possible Social Security check. Move to another state. Only 11 states impose state income taxes on Social Security benefits, so if you live in one of these states, you can avoid the tax torpedo by moving elsewhere. These are the states where you’ll face taxes: Colorado, Connecticut, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Utah and Vermont. Donate IRA income to charity: As Smart Asset noted, qualified charitable distributions (QCDs) let you donate money directly from your traditional IRA to charity. The government doesn’t count the first $100,000 of donations as taxable income, which could lower the portion of your Social Security benefits subject to taxation. Buy a Qualified Longevity Annuity Contract: A QLAC is a type of annuity that provides a guaranteed income stream for life. When you transfer money from an IRA or 401(k) into a QLAC, you reduce the required minimum distribution and the amount of income subject to the torpedo tax. Hire a financial advisor: A qualified tax or financial pro will be able to provide advice on how to avoid the tax torpedo and maximize your Social Security benefits and retirement earnings.

