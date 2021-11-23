Will Social Security or SNAP Benefits Be Affected Because of Thanksgiving?

FatCamera / Getty Images

Due to the upcoming holiday, some people might notice benefit payments hitting on different days than expected. Payments are not typically distributed on federal holidays, which means the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday could potentially affect benefit payments.

See: Fourth Stimulus Won’t Happen, but These Federal Programs Aid Those in Financial Need

Find: How to Boost Your Social Security Benefit With Supplemental Security Income

Thanksgiving always falls on the fourth Thursday of November, and it hits on the 25th this year.

To circumvent this and other potential problems with holidays, Social Security benefit payments are paid on the second, third or fourth Wednesday of each month, depending on your birthday. GOBankingRates recently published the full schedule for 2022.

If your payment date were to fall on a federal holiday, you would be paid immediately before the federal holiday.

See: Senior Stimulus — Advocacy Group Proposes One-Time, $1,400 Payment for Social Security Recipients

Find: All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

Since Thanksgiving falls on a Thursday, Social Security will not be impacted. However, the impact of the holiday on other benefits will depend on when you claimed benefits and where you live.

Food stamps and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will typically be deposited on the same day each month in most states, regardless of whether or not it falls on a weekend or a holiday. But other states may delay if it falls on a federal holiday.

Retire Comfortably

See: SNAP Benefits & Health Plans Can Now Be Used to Have Fresh Produce Delivered

Find: Don’t Qualify for SNAP? The Commodity Supplemental Food Program Could Help Seniors Get Food

For example Social Security offices are closed on Thanksgiving, and in New Hampshire, on Black Friday as well. This means that if you were to apply for benefits or file a claim during the holiday weekend, they would not be processed until Monday evening, with payments issued Tuesday morning.

When unemployment benefits are paid also depend on states. In New Hampshire, the Employment Security office is also closed on Black Friday. The best thing to do is contact your state directly to determine when and how you’ll be paid, and to make sure you understand when and how your payment will be deposited.

More From GOBankingRates