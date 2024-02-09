10 Cheap Deals at Sam’s Club if You’re Hosting for the Super Bowl
Super Bowl Sunday is upon us, and if you’re hosting a party and looking for cheap deals, look no further than Sam’s Club. With inflation having taken a toll on grocery prices, Sam’s Club has a variety of affordable options for your watch party.
Here are some of these affordable Game Day party items.
1. Member’s Mark Rotisserie Chicken Bites
- Price: $13.98
According to FinanceBuzz, this ready-made snack just needs to be served with your favorite dips and sauces, like ranch dressing.
2. DiGiorno Loaded Carnivore Ultra Thin Pizza-Three-Pack
- Price: $12.98
According to Sam’s Club, the pizza is on sale- with $3 off.
3. Doritos Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese Flavored (18.38 oz.)
- Price: $3.98
You will save $0.50 this weekend from the regular price, according to Sam’s Club.
4. Lay’s Classic Potato Chips (15.625 oz.)
- Price: $3.98
These are $0.50 down from their regular price as well, with the offer ending on February 11, according to Sam’s Club.
5. Tostitos Salsa and Lay’s Dip Variety Pack
- Price: $9.48
According to FinanceBuzz, “this variety pack has everything you need for your football watch party.” The pack includes salsa, queso and French onion dip.
6. Member’s Mark Spinach Artichoke Bites
- Price: $8.98
“These spinach artichoke bites are a fun twist on a classic dip. Each bite has a creamy blend of mozzarella and cream cheeses, too,” according to FinanceBuzz.
7. Member’s Mark Bang Bang Chicken Bites
- Price: $10.98
These come with a sauce and are easy to cook, FinanceBuzz noted.
8. Member’s Mark Assorted Cookie Tray (84 ct.)
- Price: $19.98
These cookies come in a variety of flavors, including oatmeal raisin, chocolate chunk, mini candy and white chunk macadamia, according to Sam’s Club.
9. Don Miguel Chicken and Two-Cheese Mini Tacos
- Price: $11.98
These mini tacos have chicken, cheese, roasted corn and salsa for a filling, according to FinanceBuzz.
10. Member’s Mark Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels (44 oz.)
- Price: $7.98
As Sam’s Club noted, “this is the ultimate snack for tackling savory cravings while offering a duo of irresistible textures, perfect for every day nibbles as well as special occasions.”
More From GOBankingRates