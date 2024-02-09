Advertiser Disclosure
10 Cheap Deals at Sam’s Club if You’re Hosting for the Super Bowl

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
GOBankingRates.com
©GOBankingRates

Super Bowl Sunday is upon us, and if you’re hosting a party and looking for cheap deals, look no further than Sam’s Club. With inflation having taken a toll on grocery prices, Sam’s Club has a variety of affordable options for your watch party.

Here are some of these affordable Game Day party items.

1. Member’s Mark Rotisserie Chicken Bites

  • Price: $13.98

According to FinanceBuzz, this ready-made snack just needs to be served with your favorite dips and sauces, like ranch dressing.

2. DiGiorno Loaded Carnivore Ultra Thin Pizza-Three-Pack

  • Price: $12.98

According to Sam’s Club, the pizza is on sale- with $3 off.

3. Doritos Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese Flavored (18.38 oz.)

  • Price: $3.98

You will save $0.50 this weekend from the regular price, according to Sam’s Club.

4. Lay’s Classic Potato Chips (15.625 oz.)

  • Price: $3.98

These are $0.50 down from their regular price as well, with the offer ending on February 11, according to Sam’s Club.

5. Tostitos Salsa and Lay’s Dip Variety Pack

  • Price: $9.48

According to FinanceBuzz, “this variety pack has everything you need for your football watch party.” The pack includes salsa, queso and French onion dip.

6. Member’s Mark Spinach Artichoke Bites

  • Price: $8.98

“These spinach artichoke bites are a fun twist on a classic dip. Each bite has a creamy blend of mozzarella and cream cheeses, too,” according to FinanceBuzz.

7. Member’s Mark Bang Bang Chicken Bites

  • Price: $10.98

These come with a sauce and are easy to cook, FinanceBuzz noted.

8. Member’s Mark Assorted Cookie Tray (84 ct.)

  • Price: $19.98

These cookies come in a variety of flavors, including oatmeal raisin, chocolate chunk, mini candy and white chunk macadamia, according to Sam’s Club.

9. Don Miguel Chicken and Two-Cheese Mini Tacos

  • Price: $11.98

These mini tacos have chicken, cheese, roasted corn and salsa for a filling, according to FinanceBuzz.

10. Member’s Mark Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels (44 oz.)

  • Price: $7.98

As Sam’s Club noted, “this is the ultimate snack for tackling savory cravings while offering a duo of irresistible textures, perfect for every day nibbles as well as special occasions.”

