Does Piggly Wiggly Accept SNAP Payments Using EBT?

Vance Cariaga

Consumers who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and live in states where Piggly Wiggly does business can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase food at the grocery chain.

Piggly Wiggly is among the U.S. grocery chains that accept EBT cards as a form of payment, according to the Food Stamps Now website. SNAP is a federal program designed for families who need financial help buying food. Consumers used to pay with food stamps, but now use reloadable EBT debit cards.

EBT cards are accepted in most grocery stores and as well as other retailers that sell groceries, including Walmart and Target. Amazon also accepts EBT cards for eligible food purchases.

Although SNAP is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program itself is administered at the state level. Different states have different rules, so make sure to check the appropriate agency in your state to learn how the program works, and when your EBT card is reloaded.

Piggly Wiggly mainly operates in the South, though it does have locations in certain other regions. The states it operates in are Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

According to the USDA, you can buy any food for the household with your EBT card, including the following:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat, poultry and fish
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Other foods such as snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants that produce food to eat

Among the items you can’t buy with the EBT card include alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics.

