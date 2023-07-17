3 Grocery Stimulus Programs Available to Seniors

DGLimages / Shutterstock.com

The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program (SNAP) is the nation’s largest anti-hunger program, but other initiatives are available to help seniors stretch their food budgets.

According to USA.gov, most states offer food assistance to lower-income older adults. You can search for programs near you using the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service search tool for more information. Here are three grocery stimulus programs available to most seniors.

Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides low-income seniors access to locally-grown produce, honey and herbs through local farmers, farmers’ markets and roadside stands. The SFMNP gives out coupons to seniors 60 and older with an income at or below 185% of the federal poverty level that can be exchanged for eligible foods.

For fiscal year 2022, 57 states and territories received grants to operate SFMNP, helping 757,751 people nationwide, per USDA data.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) provides a monthly package of healthy groceries — fruit, veggies, juice, milk, cheese, grains and protein — to low-income seniors. Participants must be at least 60 years old with an income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level. States may also require that participants be at nutritional risk, as determined by a physician or by agency staff.

Local Programs

States, territories and some communities may also have local initiatives ranging from grocery delivery to subsidized meal options. There are senior food pantries that have special hours for seniors to shop for free groceries, according to Feeding America, and there are also delivery programs or mobile pantries that deliver groceries to senior centers or right to your front door.

