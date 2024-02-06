How Much Your Super Bowl Party Will Cost in 2024 — Price Changes on 14 Common Food Items

If Super Bowl weekend to you means chips, dip, beer and heaping plates of wings, your wallet could be in for a shock this year. Expect to spend at least 4% more than last year on food if you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, according to research from Datasembly.

Tortilla chips showed the highest cost increase, with a bag rising to $6.32 this year from $4.57 last year. Fortunately, the salsa or guacamole to go with them won’t cost as much. The price of guac stayed flat from last year this time, while the price of chunky salsa dropped by nearly 1%. Chunky chili with beans also stayed flat — an affordable $3.74 per package. Skip the queso blanco, which rose a whopping 18.75%.

For a more affordable alternative, choose potato chips, which only increase in price by 5.64% and cost $5.43 for a 13 oz. bag in 2024.

You can see the rest of the price changes in the chart below.

Product 2023 2024 Difference Tortilla chips $4.57 $6.32 38.29% Medium Queso blanco 15oz $5.12 $6.08 18.75% Party size potato chips 13oz $5.14 $5.43 5.64% 6 pack beer – cans $9.18 $9.51 3.59% 6 pack cola- cans $4.62 $4.76 3.03% French Onion dip 16 oz $2.71 $2.77 2.21% Buffalo wings – 12oz $4 $4.06 1.50% Frozen Cheese pizza $10.49 $10.63 1.33% Crackers $4.15 $4.2 1.20% Chunky Chili w/ beans $3.74 $3.74 0.00% Guacamole dip 16oz $3.79 $3.79 0.00% Chunky salsa $5.19 $5.14 -0.96% Beef Chuck burgers 6ct 1/3 each $15.22 $14.99 -1.51% Vanilla Ice cream $5.71 $5.57 -2.45% $83.63 $86.99 4.02%

Trends in Super Bowl Food Pricing

Overall, price increases aren’t consistent across the board. In the Kansas City Chiefs’ hometown, you could pay 7.20% more for the items on this list.

San Francisco, home to the 49ers, shows a price increase for popular Super Bowl party items, as well. Items also cost more in Las Vegas — the host city for the Super Bowl this year. But the price hikes in San Francisco and Las Vegas are just below the national average, at 3.6% and 3.4%, respectively.

Either way, hosting a party at home is bound to cost less than attending the Super Bowl live, where average ticket prices before the game are $9,300, with the cheapest seats going for $5,477, according to data from StubHub.

How To Save Money Shopping for Your Super Bowl Party

As you shop for your gathering on Sunday, consider saving money by using an app like Honey, which helps you shop for the lowest prices at stores near you and also provides cash back.

Going to the store to shop can help save money rather than using a delivery service like Instacart. Just remember to stick to your list, though, otherwise you may wind up buying too much food or items you don’t need.

Finally, buy store-brand products when you can. Pour the chips into a cute bowl from Dollar Tree and no one will know the difference.

