SNAP Schedule: When Florida Food Stamp Benefits Hit EBT Cards in July 2022

By Josephine Nesbit

Senior woman takes her granddaughter grocery shopping. stock photo
The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency is responsible for the state’s SNAP, which provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households by distributing monthly benefits to SNAP accounts linked to EBT cards.

Your Florida SNAP EBT card can be used anywhere displaying the Quest logo, which includes most major grocery store chains, some retailers and participating farmers markets. Depending on your location, groceries may even be purchased online using your EBT card and delivered to your home.

Your benefits can be used to purchase most food items, plus seeds and plants that grow food for your household to eat. Swipe your Florida EBT card in the card reader machine and enter your PIN to use your benefits. Your receipt shows your current SNAP account balance after making your purchase.

Fresh Access Bucks (FAB), an initiative of Feeding Florida, is a statewide nutrition incentive program that encourages Florida SNAP recipients to use their benefits at farmers markets, produce stands, CSAs, mobile markets and community grocery outlets. There’s also the SUNCAP Program, which is a food assistance program for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. If you already receive SNAP benefits, you may be automatically enrolled in the SUNCAP Program when you become eligible for SSI.

Here are Florida’s food assistance payment dates for July 2022:

Case number’s 9th and 8th digits areBenefits available
00-03July 1st
04-06July 2nd
07-10July 3rd
11-13July 4th
14-17July 5th
18-20July 6th
21-24July 7th
25-27July 8th
28-31July 9th
32-34July 10th
35-38July 11th
39-41July 12th
42-45July 13th
46-48July 14th
49-53July 15th
54-57July 16th
58-60July 17th
61-64July 18th
65-67July 19th
68-71July 20th
72-74July 21st
75-78July 22nd
79-81July 23rd
82-85July 24th
86-88July 25th
89-92July 26th
93-95July 27th
96-99July 28th

Florida’s SNAP benefits are distributed between the 1st and the 28th of every month, based on the 9th and 8th digits of your Florida case number (read backward) after dropping the 10th digit. 

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

