SNAP Schedule: When Florida Food Stamp Benefits Hit EBT Cards in July 2022
The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency is responsible for the state’s SNAP, which provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households by distributing monthly benefits to SNAP accounts linked to EBT cards.
See: Where To Use SNAP Benefits This Summer
Discover: Florida Senator Proposes Bill to Roll Back SNAP Work Requirements to Pre-Pandemic Age Limits
Your Florida SNAP EBT card can be used anywhere displaying the Quest logo, which includes most major grocery store chains, some retailers and participating farmers markets. Depending on your location, groceries may even be purchased online using your EBT card and delivered to your home.
Your benefits can be used to purchase most food items, plus seeds and plants that grow food for your household to eat. Swipe your Florida EBT card in the card reader machine and enter your PIN to use your benefits. Your receipt shows your current SNAP account balance after making your purchase.
Fresh Access Bucks (FAB), an initiative of Feeding Florida, is a statewide nutrition incentive program that encourages Florida SNAP recipients to use their benefits at farmers markets, produce stands, CSAs, mobile markets and community grocery outlets. There’s also the SUNCAP Program, which is a food assistance program for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. If you already receive SNAP benefits, you may be automatically enrolled in the SUNCAP Program when you become eligible for SSI.
Food Stamps: How to Use Your SNAP EBT at Farmers’ Markets
Stimulus Update: Will My State Receive Summer Pandemic Emergency Nutrition Benefits?
Here are Florida’s food assistance payment dates for July 2022:
|Case number’s 9th and 8th digits are
|Benefits available
|00-03
|July 1st
|04-06
|July 2nd
|07-10
|July 3rd
|11-13
|July 4th
|14-17
|July 5th
|18-20
|July 6th
|21-24
|July 7th
|25-27
|July 8th
|28-31
|July 9th
|32-34
|July 10th
|35-38
|July 11th
|39-41
|July 12th
|42-45
|July 13th
|46-48
|July 14th
|49-53
|July 15th
|54-57
|July 16th
|58-60
|July 17th
|61-64
|July 18th
|65-67
|July 19th
|68-71
|July 20th
|72-74
|July 21st
|75-78
|July 22nd
|79-81
|July 23rd
|82-85
|July 24th
|86-88
|July 25th
|89-92
|July 26th
|93-95
|July 27th
|96-99
|July 28th
Florida’s SNAP benefits are distributed between the 1st and the 28th of every month, based on the 9th and 8th digits of your Florida case number (read backward) after dropping the 10th digit.
More From GOBankingRates
- 6 Signs You Can't Afford To Buy a House
- Nominate Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured in GOBankingRates' 2022 Small Business Spotlight
- Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These Alternative Investments
- The Top 10 Best Travel Hacks To Save the Most Money