SNAP Schedule: When Florida Food Stamp Benefits Hit EBT Cards in July 2022

AMR Image / iStock.com

The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency is responsible for the state’s SNAP, which provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households by distributing monthly benefits to SNAP accounts linked to EBT cards.

See: Where To Use SNAP Benefits This Summer

Discover: Florida Senator Proposes Bill to Roll Back SNAP Work Requirements to Pre-Pandemic Age Limits

Your Florida SNAP EBT card can be used anywhere displaying the Quest logo, which includes most major grocery store chains, some retailers and participating farmers markets. Depending on your location, groceries may even be purchased online using your EBT card and delivered to your home.

Your benefits can be used to purchase most food items, plus seeds and plants that grow food for your household to eat. Swipe your Florida EBT card in the card reader machine and enter your PIN to use your benefits. Your receipt shows your current SNAP account balance after making your purchase.

Fresh Access Bucks (FAB), an initiative of Feeding Florida, is a statewide nutrition incentive program that encourages Florida SNAP recipients to use their benefits at farmers markets, produce stands, CSAs, mobile markets and community grocery outlets. There’s also the SUNCAP Program, which is a food assistance program for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. If you already receive SNAP benefits, you may be automatically enrolled in the SUNCAP Program when you become eligible for SSI.

Make Your Money Work for You

Food Stamps: How to Use Your SNAP EBT at Farmers’ Markets

Stimulus Update: Will My State Receive Summer Pandemic Emergency Nutrition Benefits?

Here are Florida’s food assistance payment dates for July 2022:

Case number’s 9th and 8th digits are Benefits available 00-03 July 1st 04-06 July 2nd 07-10 July 3rd 11-13 July 4th 14-17 July 5th 18-20 July 6th 21-24 July 7th 25-27 July 8th 28-31 July 9th 32-34 July 10th 35-38 July 11th 39-41 July 12th 42-45 July 13th 46-48 July 14th 49-53 July 15th 54-57 July 16th 58-60 July 17th 61-64 July 18th 65-67 July 19th 68-71 July 20th 72-74 July 21st 75-78 July 22nd 79-81 July 23rd 82-85 July 24th 86-88 July 25th 89-92 July 26th 93-95 July 27th 96-99 July 28th

Florida’s SNAP benefits are distributed between the 1st and the 28th of every month, based on the 9th and 8th digits of your Florida case number (read backward) after dropping the 10th digit.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You