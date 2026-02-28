Saving Money / Food
Advertiser Disclosure

7 Foods You May No Longer Be Able To Buy With SNAP in 2026

4 min Read
Angela Mae Watson Written by Angela Mae Watson
Zuri Anderson Edited by Zuri Anderson
Florence - Circa February 2022: SNAP and EBT Accepted here sign.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has proven vital for low-income Americans needing help with their grocery bill. In 2024, approximately 12.3% of the U.S. population received SNAP benefits, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). That’s 41.7 million people per month.

But while the program’s goal has always been to provide nutritious, essential food to people, it hasn’t always succeeded. All of that could be about to change.

GOBankingRates rounded up a list of states changing SNAP food eligibility this year. See how your benefits could be impacted depending on where you live.

Foods Ineligible for SNAP in 2026

As per the USDA, SNAP recipients already cannot buy:

  • Wine, beer or liquor
  • Tobacco or cigarettes
  • Grocery items containing controlled substances like cannabis or CBD
  • Vitamins and supplements
  • Over-the-counter medicines
  • Live animals (exception: Shellfish, fish or animals slaughtered prior to pickup)
  • Hot foods
  • Non-food items (examples: Pet food, cleaning supplies, paper products, cosmetics, hygiene items, household supplies)

The USDA is now giving states more control over which grocery items are SNAP-eligible, and which aren’t. In 2026, there are seven additional items that may be ineligible for purchase using SNAP benefits (depending on where you live). These are:

  • Soft drinks/sodas
  • Sweetened beverages
  • Energy drinks
  • Candy (like gummies, chocolate, caramels and hard candies)
  • Prepared desserts (anything that’s shelf-stable, ready-to-eat or pre-packaged)
  • Fruit and vegetable juices with 50% or less natural juice
  • Beverage mixes and ingredients (frozen or liquid, concentrated or non-concentrated, powdered or non-powdered)

When (and Where) These Changes Are Coming Into Effect

Not every state is issuing these bans. These are the 18 states with upcoming changes to food eligibility, and the effective dates for each.

Arkansas

  • Newly banned items: Soda, fruit and vegetable drinks with less than 50% natural juice, unhealthy beverages, candy
  • Target implementation date: Jul. 1, 2026

Colorado

  • Newly banned items: Soft drinks
  • Target implementation date: Mar. 1, 2026

Florida

  • Newly banned items: Soda, energy drinks, candy, prepared desserts
  • Target implementation date: Apr. 20, 2026

Hawaii

  • Newly banned items: Soft drinks
  • Target implementation date: Aug. 1, 2026

Idaho

  • Newly banned items: Soda, candy
  • Target implementation date: Feb. 15, 2026

Indiana

  • Newly banned items: Soft drinks, candy
  • Target implementation date: Jan. 1, 2026

Iowa

  • Newly banned items: All taxable food items as defined by the Iowa Department of Revenue (ex. candy, prepared foods, soft drinks, sweetened drinks) except food-producing plants and seeds for those plants
  • Target implementation date: Jan. 1, 2026

Louisiana

  • Newly banned items: Soft drinks, energy drinks, candy
  • Target implementation date: Feb. 18, 2026

Missouri

  • Newly banned items: Candy, prepared desserts, certain unhealthy beverages (ex. soft drinks, lemonade, ginger ale, fruit or vegetable beverages with 50% of less natural juice, concentrates)
  • Target implementation date: Oct. 1, 2026

Nebraska

  • Newly banned items: Soda, energy drinks
  • Target implementation date: Jan. 1, 2026

North Dakota

  • Newly banned items: Soft drinks, energy drinks, candy
  • Target implementation date: Sept. 1, 2026

Oklahoma

  • Newly banned items: Soft drinks, candy
  • Target implementation date: Feb. 15, 2026

South Carolina

  • Newly banned items: Candy, energy drinks, soft drinks, sweetened beverages
  • Target implementation date: Aug. 31, 2026

Tennessee

  • Newly banned items: Processed foods and beverages (ex. soda, energy drinks, candy)
  • Target implementation date: Jul. 31, 2026

Texas

  • Newly banned items: Sweetened drinks, candy
  • Target implementation date: Apr. 1, 2026

Utah

  • Newly banned items: Soft drinks
  • Target implementation date: Jan. 1, 2026

Virginia

  • Newly banned items: Sweetened beverages
  • Target implementation date: Apr. 1, 2026

West Virginia

  • Newly banned items: Soda
  • Target implementation date: Jan. 1, 2026

Currently Eligible Grocery Items

Grocery items that are still eligible for SNAP benefits this year include anything considered nutritious and essential. This means:

  • Fresh produce
  • Dairy
  • Meat and poultry
  • Fish
  • Breads
  • Cereals
  • Seeds and plants that produce edible food

In states that haven’t submitted a request to restrict certain items, you can also still purchase snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages using your SNAP benefits.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

How Far $50 Goes at Aldi Compared To Trader Joe’s

Shopping

How Far $50 Goes at Aldi Compared To Trader Joe's

February 27, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

5 Amazon Items Smart Seniors Should Stock Up on for Winter

Shopping

5 Amazon Items Smart Seniors Should Stock Up on for Winter

February 27, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

5 Money-Saving Rules From a ‘De-Influencer’ To Correct Impulse Buying Habits

Savings Advice

5 Money-Saving Rules From a 'De-Influencer' To Correct Impulse Buying Habits

February 26, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

10 Affordable US Spring Break Getaways With Hotels Under $200

Travel

10 Affordable US Spring Break Getaways With Hotels Under $200

February 24, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

5 Sam’s Club Items Smart Seniors Should Stock Up On Ahead of Spring 2026

Shopping

5 Sam's Club Items Smart Seniors Should Stock Up On Ahead of Spring 2026

February 26, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Buying a Car? 4 Ways To Tell Instantly if You’re Overpaying

Saving Money

Buying a Car? 4 Ways To Tell Instantly if You're Overpaying

February 26, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

8 Best Spring Items To Buy at Aldi Before They Sell Out

Shopping

8 Best Spring Items To Buy at Aldi Before They Sell Out

February 25, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

6 Groceries Frugal Retirees Buy at Costco Ahead of Spring 2026

Saving Money

6 Groceries Frugal Retirees Buy at Costco Ahead of Spring 2026

February 26, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: 5 Things the Middle Class Should Cut From Their Budgets If Inflation Remains High

Saving Money

I'm a Financial Expert: 5 Things the Middle Class Should Cut From Their Budgets If Inflation Remains High

February 25, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

3 Pickup Trucks To Avoid Buying in 2026

Saving Money

3 Pickup Trucks To Avoid Buying in 2026

February 26, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

11 Dollar Tree Spring Items the Middle Class Needs To Buy for Under $20

Shopping

11 Dollar Tree Spring Items the Middle Class Needs To Buy for Under $20

February 25, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

5 Cars To Buy in Early 2026 That Will Last Through Retirement

Saving Money

5 Cars To Buy in Early 2026 That Will Last Through Retirement

February 25, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I Asked a Mechanic How To Make My Tesla Last 300,000 Miles: Here’s What He Said

Saving Money

I Asked a Mechanic How To Make My Tesla Last 300,000 Miles: Here's What He Said

February 25, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

11 Cheap Kirkland Signature Brand Products Better Than the Name Brands

Shopping

11 Cheap Kirkland Signature Brand Products Better Than the Name Brands

February 22, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

4 Little Spring Luxuries Retirees Should Buy From Costco Before They’re Gone

Shopping

4 Little Spring Luxuries Retirees Should Buy From Costco Before They're Gone

February 24, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

What $50 of Trader Joe’s Groceries Costs at Walmart

Saving Money

What $50 of Trader Joe's Groceries Costs at Walmart

February 26, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page