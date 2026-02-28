7 Foods You May No Longer Be Able To Buy With SNAP in 2026

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Commitment to Our Readers GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology. 20 Years

Helping You Live Richer Reviewed

by Experts Trusted by

Millions of Readers

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has proven vital for low-income Americans needing help with their grocery bill. In 2024, approximately 12.3% of the U.S. population received SNAP benefits, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). That’s 41.7 million people per month.

But while the program’s goal has always been to provide nutritious, essential food to people, it hasn’t always succeeded. All of that could be about to change.

GOBankingRates rounded up a list of states changing SNAP food eligibility this year. See how your benefits could be impacted depending on where you live.

Foods Ineligible for SNAP in 2026

As per the USDA, SNAP recipients already cannot buy:

Wine, beer or liquor

Tobacco or cigarettes

Grocery items containing controlled substances like cannabis or CBD

Vitamins and supplements

Over-the-counter medicines

Live animals (exception: Shellfish, fish or animals slaughtered prior to pickup)

Hot foods

Non-food items (examples: Pet food, cleaning supplies, paper products, cosmetics, hygiene items, household supplies)

The USDA is now giving states more control over which grocery items are SNAP-eligible, and which aren’t. In 2026, there are seven additional items that may be ineligible for purchase using SNAP benefits (depending on where you live). These are:

Soft drinks/sodas

Sweetened beverages

Energy drinks

Candy (like gummies, chocolate, caramels and hard candies)

Prepared desserts (anything that’s shelf-stable, ready-to-eat or pre-packaged)

Fruit and vegetable juices with 50% or less natural juice

Beverage mixes and ingredients (frozen or liquid, concentrated or non-concentrated, powdered or non-powdered)

When (and Where) These Changes Are Coming Into Effect

Not every state is issuing these bans. These are the 18 states with upcoming changes to food eligibility, and the effective dates for each.

Arkansas

Newly banned items: Soda, fruit and vegetable drinks with less than 50% natural juice, unhealthy beverages, candy

Target implementation date: Jul. 1, 2026

Colorado

Newly banned items: Soft drinks

Target implementation date: Mar. 1, 2026

Florida

Newly banned items: Soda, energy drinks, candy, prepared desserts

Target implementation date: Apr. 20, 2026

Hawaii

Newly banned items: Soft drinks

Target implementation date: Aug. 1, 2026

Idaho

Newly banned items: Soda, candy

Target implementation date: Feb. 15, 2026

Indiana

Newly banned items: Soft drinks, candy

Target implementation date: Jan. 1, 2026

Iowa

Newly banned items: All taxable food items as defined by the Iowa Department of Revenue (ex. candy, prepared foods, soft drinks, sweetened drinks) except food-producing plants and seeds for those plants

Target implementation date: Jan. 1, 2026

Louisiana

Newly banned items: Soft drinks, energy drinks, candy

Target implementation date: Feb. 18, 2026

Missouri

Newly banned items: Candy, prepared desserts, certain unhealthy beverages (ex. soft drinks, lemonade, ginger ale, fruit or vegetable beverages with 50% of less natural juice, concentrates)

Target implementation date: Oct. 1, 2026

Nebraska

Newly banned items: Soda, energy drinks

Target implementation date: Jan. 1, 2026

North Dakota

Newly banned items: Soft drinks, energy drinks, candy

Target implementation date: Sept. 1, 2026

Oklahoma

Newly banned items: Soft drinks, candy

Target implementation date: Feb. 15, 2026

South Carolina

Newly banned items: Candy, energy drinks, soft drinks, sweetened beverages

Target implementation date: Aug. 31, 2026

Tennessee

Newly banned items: Processed foods and beverages (ex. soda, energy drinks, candy)

Target implementation date: Jul. 31, 2026

Texas

Newly banned items: Sweetened drinks, candy

Target implementation date: Apr. 1, 2026

Utah

Newly banned items: Soft drinks

Target implementation date: Jan. 1, 2026

Virginia

Newly banned items: Sweetened beverages

Target implementation date: Apr. 1, 2026

West Virginia

Newly banned items: Soda

Target implementation date: Jan. 1, 2026

Currently Eligible Grocery Items

Grocery items that are still eligible for SNAP benefits this year include anything considered nutritious and essential. This means:

Fresh produce

Dairy

Meat and poultry

Fish

Breads

Cereals

Seeds and plants that produce edible food

In states that haven’t submitted a request to restrict certain items, you can also still purchase snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages using your SNAP benefits.