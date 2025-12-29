Saving Money / Food
Food Stamps: What To Know About SNAP Payments in January 2026

2 min Read
Chris Adam Written by Chris Adam
Angela Corry Edited by Angela Corry
SNAP and EBT Accepted here sign. SNAP provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of disadvantaged families stock photo
When it comes to changes for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, aka food stamps) payments in 2026, there have been three big ones making headlines. The new year not only means new rules for many families but also increased responsibilities for states.

Big Changes to Know

First, the USDA announced cost-of-living adjustments that increase allotments across all 50 states. In general, for a family of four, the maximum benefit will be $994 monthly. The minimum goes to $24, while the shelter deduction cap rises to $744. The cap represents how much of housing costs can be deducted when calculating benefits.

A second big change concerns junk food. Several states — Idaho, Utah, Indiana, Iowa, Arkansas, Florida and Oklahoma — received approval for waivers so recipients cannot use benefits to buy soda, candy and other sugary items.

The third big change, coming from the One Big Beautiful Bill, is to SNAP work requirements. The age range for required work or training programs significantly expands. Beneficiaries aged 18-64 will need to fulfill work or training requirements of 80 hours monthly.

Other Changes to Track

Another big change is coming that will hit state budgets hard.

“States now have to budget 75% of the admin costs of the program instead of the previous 50%,” said Brandon Gregg, certified financial planner (CFP), advisor with BBK Wealth Management. “This will most likely cause eligibility rules to tighten, and the added costs may lead to less staff being available, which could certainly cause delays in processing among other things.”

Marguerita Cheng, CFP, CEO of Blue Ocean Global Wealth, said she’s also watching other changes to SNAP that reflect policies designed to expand access, improve nutrition and streamline operations:

  • Increased benefit levels linked to the Thrifty Food Plan (TFP).
  • Improved access for college students and older adults.
  • Pilot programs for healthier food incentives, such as bonus benefits for purchasing fruits and vegetables.
  • Upgrades to the existing electronic benefit technology (EBT) system, with certain states implementing mobile wallet technology and more robust fraud detection and prevention.

