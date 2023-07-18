Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

New SNAP Work Requirements Go Into Effect Sept. 1 — Here’s Who Qualifies

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Terre Haute - Circa May 2020: SNAP and EBT Accepted here sign.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

New changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) go into effect beginning Sept. 1, 2023, though some policies will phase in over the next calendar year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and as reported by the National Association of Counties (NACo).

SNAP changes were authorized under the Fiscal Responsibility Act enacted on June 3. The act suspended the debt ceiling but also included discretionary spending caps and changes to mandatory programs to reduce the deficit, including work requirements for SNAP.

In the USDA’s June 30 statement regarding the implementation of SNAP provisions, the department goes into greater detail about the temporary increase to SNAP work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWD) — and the new exemptions for veterans, homeless individuals and youth aging out of foster care.

Currently, adults aged 18 to 49 are subject to the ABAWD time limit, which says that ABAWDs can receive SNAP for only three months in a three-year period if they do not meet certain work requirements. The act gradually increases the age of those subject to the ABAWD time limit.

  • Sept. 1, 2023: The age of those subject to ABAWD increases to 50.
  • Oct. 1, 2023: The age of those subject to ABAWD increases to 52.
  • Oct. 1, 2024: The age of those subject to AVAWD increases to 54.
Make Your Money Work for You

However, the Food and Nutrition Act allows states to request a temporary waiver in areas with an unemployment rate over 10%, or without enough jobs.

Also: 7 States Considering More Stimulus Checks in 2023

The USDA also provides guidance on the definition of exempt populations:

  • A homeless individual is one who lacks a fixed and regular nighttime residence or one whose primary nighttime residence is a supervised shelter, halfway house, a place not designed for accommodation or a temporary accommodation for not more than 90 days.
  • A veteran is an individual who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the reserves, who was discharged or released from service.
  • A former foster youth is an individual who is 24 or younger and who was in foster care at age 18 (or older, depending on the state’s foster age range).

All modified exceptions expire on Oct. 1, 2030.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping

Saving Money

Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping

July 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Costco Membership Deals: Follow These 5 Social Media Accounts for Savings

Shopping

Costco Membership Deals: Follow These 5 Social Media Accounts for Savings

July 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Must Buys at Costco Every Summer, According to Experts

Shopping

8 Must Buys at Costco Every Summer, According to Experts

July 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Does Your Amazon Spending Compare to the Average American’s?

Shopping

How Does Your Amazon Spending Compare to the Average American's?

July 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

18 Online Shopping Traps and Scams To Watch Out For

Shopping

18 Online Shopping Traps and Scams To Watch Out For

July 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Is This Ford Electric Vehicle Worth It for $10K Less?

Saving Money

Is This Ford Electric Vehicle Worth It for $10K Less?

July 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Affordable Luxury Goods at Aldi: Treat Yourself Without Overspending

Shopping

8 Affordable Luxury Goods at Aldi: Treat Yourself Without Overspending

July 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Used EVs Are Cheaper Than Ever: 10 Models With Price Drops up to 30%

Saving Money

Used EVs Are Cheaper Than Ever: 10 Models With Price Drops up to 30%

July 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

This Is Why I Stopped Automating My Savings

Savings Advice

This Is Why I Stopped Automating My Savings

July 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Dollar Tree Experiment: Is Living Solely on $1 Items a Practical Personal Finance Strategy?

Shopping

The Dollar Tree Experiment: Is Living Solely on $1 Items a Practical Personal Finance Strategy?

July 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

15 Ways Smart People Save Money When Buying Groceries

Saving Money

15 Ways Smart People Save Money When Buying Groceries

July 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Reddit Users’ 8 Favorite Budget Meals To Save You Money on Food

Saving Money

Reddit Users' 8 Favorite Budget Meals To Save You Money on Food

July 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Best Target Items To Buy for Less Than $10

Shopping

10 Best Target Items To Buy for Less Than $10

July 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Costco Items That Gen Z Love Most

Shopping

8 Costco Items That Gen Z Love Most

July 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Do Dirt Cheap Deals Compare to Dollar Tree? 5 Items To Buy for Less This Summer

Shopping

Do Dirt Cheap Deals Compare to Dollar Tree? 5 Items To Buy for Less This Summer

July 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Affordable U.S. Beaches To Visit This Summer

Travel

5 Affordable U.S. Beaches To Visit This Summer

July 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!