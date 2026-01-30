Saving Money / Food
Advertiser Disclosure

Food Stamps: What To Know About SNAP Payments in February 2026

3 min Read
Andrew Lisa Written by Andrew Lisa
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
Florence - Circa February 2022: SNAP and EBT Accepted here sign.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is America’s largest anti-hunger initiative, serving roughly 42 million people, according to the the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Economic Research Service (ERS). 

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) of 2025 included major overhauls of the program, which impact its funding, eligibility requirements and allowable purchases for the 12% of the U.S. population who rely on monthly SNAP benefits to buy food.

Here are the big changes coming to the program in February.

More States Will Crack Down on Junk Food Purchases

SNAP is a joint program that the federal government funds, but that the states implement and administer. The USDA recently granted the states greater flexibility in approving SNAP Food Restriction Waivers. Nearly 20 states have already banned — or plan to ban — sugary foods and beverages from the list of eligible purchases with program funds, billing the changes as healthy-eating incentives.

In January, bans on soda and candy took effect in Indiana, Iowa, Utah, West Virginia and Nebraska. In February, the following states will implement similar restrictions, with more to follow in subsequent months. 

  • Louisiana
  • Idaho
  • Oklahoma

Stricter Work Requirements Will Take Effect

New work requirements were the centerpiece of the Trump administration’s overhaul of SNAP, and they were set to take effect in late 2025. However, a prolonged federal government shutdown and litigation complications forced the states to delay implementation, according to the National Governors Association (NGA).

In February, states will begin rolling out the new and controversial provisions, which, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), include: 

  • Able-bodied adults ages 18 to 64 must work, volunteer or participate in job training for at least 80 hours per month. The previous upper age limit was 54. 
  • An exemption for caregivers of children under 18 was narrowed to children under 14. 
  • Exemptions for veterans, the homeless and youth aging out of foster care are now limited to three-month waivers. 

Implementation will vary by state and not all states will go live in February — but many will.

For example, Chicago Public Schools announced the new regulations will take effect on Feb. 1 in Illinois. In New York, the old waivers expire on the last day of February.

Many Legally Present Non-Citizens Will Become Ineligible

The USDA also released updated guidance for its SNAP Alien Eligibility rules, which can affect: 

  • U.S. citizens
  • U.S. nationals
  • Lawful permanent residents (LPRs)
  • Cuban and Haitian entrants
  • Compact of Free Association (COFA) citizens

The guidance is murky, with the USDA stating only that “some” previously SNAP-eligible “alien groups” would lose eligibility. While some states could implement the new restrictions as early as February, the NCSL reports that many states are first seeking more definitive guidance from the federal government.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

5 Best Valentine’s Day Deals at Target — All Under $10

Shopping

5 Best Valentine's Day Deals at Target -- All Under $10

January 27, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

7 Old Navy Products That Have the Fewest Customer Complaints

Shopping

7 Old Navy Products That Have the Fewest Customer Complaints

January 29, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Mechanic: Here’s Why I’ll Never Buy an Electric Vehicle

Saving Money

I'm a Mechanic: Here's Why I'll Never Buy an Electric Vehicle

January 28, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

8 Home Depot Products That Have the Fewest Customer Complaints

Saving Money

8 Home Depot Products That Have the Fewest Customer Complaints

January 27, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

The Best $25 To Spend at Trader Joe’s This Winter

Saving Money

The Best $25 To Spend at Trader Joe's This Winter

January 29, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Could Trump’s 10% Credit Card Cap Save You?

Savings Advice

How Much Could Trump's 10% Credit Card Cap Save You?

January 30, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Affordable Little Luxuries from Costco To Snag This February

Shopping

5 Affordable Little Luxuries from Costco To Snag This February

January 29, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

50 Best Things To Buy at Sam’s Club for Less Than $10

Shopping

50 Best Things To Buy at Sam's Club for Less Than $10

January 28, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

The Best Valentine’s Day Buys at Aldi — All Under $10

Saving Money

The Best Valentine's Day Buys at Aldi -- All Under $10

January 29, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

6 Valentine’s Items at Dollar Tree You Can Save for the Holidays

Saving Money

6 Valentine's Items at Dollar Tree You Can Save for the Holidays

January 27, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Little Luxuries From Target That Make Great Valentine’s Day Gifts

Shopping

5 Little Luxuries From Target That Make Great Valentine's Day Gifts

January 27, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Cars That May Actually Appreciate Over Time

Saving Money

5 Cars That May Actually Appreciate Over Time

January 29, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

10 Sam’s Club Spring Items the Middle Class Needs To Buy for Under $20

Shopping

10 Sam's Club Spring Items the Middle Class Needs To Buy for Under $20

January 27, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Millennials Might Have Saved Up to $900 by Quitting Alcohol for Dry January — Here’s the Math

Saving Money

Millennials Might Have Saved Up to $900 by Quitting Alcohol for Dry January -- Here's the Math

January 27, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Great Money-Saving Products To Buy at Walmart

Shopping

5 Great Money-Saving Products To Buy at Walmart

January 27, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

6 Dollar Tree Home Upgrades That Make Small Spaces Look Instantly Nicer

Shopping

6 Dollar Tree Home Upgrades That Make Small Spaces Look Instantly Nicer

January 29, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page