Food Stamps: What To Know About SNAP Payments in February 2026

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is America’s largest anti-hunger initiative, serving roughly 42 million people, according to the the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Economic Research Service (ERS).

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) of 2025 included major overhauls of the program, which impact its funding, eligibility requirements and allowable purchases for the 12% of the U.S. population who rely on monthly SNAP benefits to buy food.

Here are the big changes coming to the program in February.

More States Will Crack Down on Junk Food Purchases

SNAP is a joint program that the federal government funds, but that the states implement and administer. The USDA recently granted the states greater flexibility in approving SNAP Food Restriction Waivers. Nearly 20 states have already banned — or plan to ban — sugary foods and beverages from the list of eligible purchases with program funds, billing the changes as healthy-eating incentives.

In January, bans on soda and candy took effect in Indiana, Iowa, Utah, West Virginia and Nebraska. In February, the following states will implement similar restrictions, with more to follow in subsequent months.

Louisiana

Idaho

Oklahoma

Stricter Work Requirements Will Take Effect

New work requirements were the centerpiece of the Trump administration’s overhaul of SNAP, and they were set to take effect in late 2025. However, a prolonged federal government shutdown and litigation complications forced the states to delay implementation, according to the National Governors Association (NGA).

In February, states will begin rolling out the new and controversial provisions, which, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), include:

Able-bodied adults ages 18 to 64 must work, volunteer or participate in job training for at least 80 hours per month. The previous upper age limit was 54.

An exemption for caregivers of children under 18 was narrowed to children under 14.

Exemptions for veterans, the homeless and youth aging out of foster care are now limited to three-month waivers.

Implementation will vary by state and not all states will go live in February — but many will.

For example, Chicago Public Schools announced the new regulations will take effect on Feb. 1 in Illinois. In New York, the old waivers expire on the last day of February.

Many Legally Present Non-Citizens Will Become Ineligible

The USDA also released updated guidance for its SNAP Alien Eligibility rules, which can affect:

U.S. citizens

U.S. nationals

Lawful permanent residents (LPRs)

Cuban and Haitian entrants

Compact of Free Association (COFA) citizens

The guidance is murky, with the USDA stating only that “some” previously SNAP-eligible “alien groups” would lose eligibility. While some states could implement the new restrictions as early as February, the NCSL reports that many states are first seeking more definitive guidance from the federal government.

