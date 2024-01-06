Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

This Dietician’s Costco Shopping List Will Feed Your Family for $350

3 min Read
By Laura Beck
Costco Wholesale Entrance stock photo
Fang Zheng / iStock.com

Ayat, also known as Mom Nutritionist, is a Registered Dietitian who frequently shares advice on healthy living, nutritious recipes, and straightforward methods for improving one’s diet across her popular social media sites. She recently posted her latest Costco grocery haul, proving it’s possible to shop reasonably while purchasing numerous flavorful, nutritious items to feed her entire family.

Proteins to Fuel Your Family 

One of Ayat’s finds at Costco is the retailer’s well-known Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken for only $4.99. She also picks up Kirkland Signature Fresh Mozzarella Cheese for $8.49, grabbing two packs totaling less than $5 per pound of fresh mozzarella. Creamy goat cheese, priced at $10.69, contributes tangy flavor and calcium to salads and snacks.

On the subject of cheese (always a great subject!), Ayat opts for variety with a package of Roth Assorted Cheese Slices for $11.94 to use while making quesadillas, grilled cheese sandwiches, and speedy snacks. She balances the dairy with a full Kirkland Signature Boneless Leg of Lamb for $32.99 to incorporate into Mediterranean-style dinners.

Fruits and Fresh Vegetables

Ayat doesn’t hold back when it comes to fresh fruits and veggies. Her oversized cart holds sweet Driscoll’s Strawberries, costing $11.39, as well as organic baby spinach, priced at $4.29, perfect for smoothies, omelets, and salads. Bananas for $5.18, red bell peppers for $7.99, and a large tub of hummus sold for $7.45 are great for snacking and meals. Various colors and a mixture of textures and flavors make for filling snacks.

Occasional Treats

While Ayat concentrates on selecting whole food options, she also buys some treats because we all need treats! Pellegrino Mineral Sparkling Water, costing $23.89, substitutes for soda when desiring a refreshing pick-me-up. Additionally, the creamy taste of Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter for only $16.29 is a perfect combo with veggies and baked bread. To satisfy a craving for something sweet, a giant tub of Kirkland Signature Nonfat Greek Yogurt sold for $6.49 or low-fat Lucerne Cottage Cheese ringing up at $5.99 satisfies a sweet tooth when paired with fresh berries and honey.

Necessary Pantry Essentials 

No Costco shop concludes without stocking up on a few nutritious pantry basics. Ayat picks up organic Seapoint Farms organic Edamame for $13.99, an exceptional — and delicious! — plant-based protein source. She also grabbed Kirkland Signature Wild Caught Raw Peeled & Deveined Tail Off Shrimp priced at $15.69 to store in the freezer. Nuts like Kirkland Signature Supreme Whole Almonds at only $9.99 provide protein, beneficial fats, and crunch. Whole grain essentials like Royal Basmati Rice, costing $24.99, and Dave’s Killer Bread, sold for $10.89, offer ample fiber. Even Heinz Tomato Ketchup ringing up at $12.99 makes it into Ayat’s cart to add flavor to every meal. (She’s a mom — what kid doesn’t love ketchup?!)

Unexpected Costco Treasures

Beyond everyday essentials, part of Costco’s appeal is encountering new products. Ayat highlights trendy items like Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides for $19.99 to benefit skin, hair, nail, and joint wellness. 

Shop Like an Expert Dietitian

Equipped with Registered Dietitian-level comprehension, Ayat navigates Costco like a specialist. Her cart overflows with positively nutritious proteins, fruits, vegetables, and whole food options at a reasonable overall price point — her total expenditure for all these groceries was approximately $350. Costco’s famously low pricing signifies not giving up nutrition or variety while feeding a household. Ayat’s mastery of Costco shopping shows it’s easy to consume healthy foods even on a budget through smart planning and savvy choices while sticking to a list.

