Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

6 Unhealthy Grocery Sacrifices That Aren’t Worth the Money You Save

3 min Read
By Greg Garrison, AI Editor
Close up of shopping basket with can of soup and flavor packets in grocery store stock photo
Dan Dalton / iStock.com

In an effort to tighten budgets, many of us often make cuts to our grocery spending.

However, some of these cost-saving measures can lead to unhealthy dietary choices, which may end up costing more in the long run in terms of health.

Here are some common grocery sacrifices that might save you a few dollars now but just aren’t worth it.

Choosing Processed Foods Over Fresh Produce

Processed foods, such as canned soups or frozen dinners, often come with a lower price tag compared to fresh fruits and vegetables. This makes them attractive to cost-cutting shoppers.

However, these processed items are typically high in sodium, preservatives, and unhealthy fats. It’s a trade-off that might save money initially but could lead to higher medical expenses and a compromised quality of life down the line.

Opting for Refined Grains Instead of Whole Grains

Refined grains, such as white bread and regular pasta, are often cheaper than their whole-grain counterparts. It’s tempting to go for these lower-cost options when trying to stretch a dollar.

The problem with refined grains is that they lack the fiber and essential nutrients found in whole grains. Regular consumption of refined grains can lead to digestive problems and other health issues.

Make Your Money Work for You

Prioritizing Quantity Over Quality in Protein Sources

When shopping on a budget, it’s common to gravitate towards cheaper cuts of meat, which are often fattier and less nutritious. While these might seem like a bargain, they can be loaded with saturated fats and cholesterol.

Leaner cuts of meat, poultry, and fish might be slightly more expensive, but they’re much healthier. Plant-based proteins like beans and lentils are also affordable and healthy alternatives. Investing a bit more in quality protein sources can contribute to better heart health and overall well-being.

Buying Sugary Beverages and Snacks

Sugary drinks and snacks often come with appealing price tags. They’re a quick and easy way to satisfy hunger or thirst without breaking the bank.

These items are high in empty calories and can contribute to weight gain, tooth decay, and a higher risk of diabetes. Water, unsweetened teas, and healthy snacks like fruits and nuts, while potentially more expensive upfront, offer far better health benefits.

Skimping on Dairy and Fresh Alternatives

Dairy products and their fresh alternatives can be more expensive, leading some to reduce their consumption.

However, dairy and fortified dairy alternatives are key sources of calcium, vitamin D, and protein. These nutrients are crucial for bone health, especially as we age.

Ignoring the Long-Term Impact of Unhealthy Fats

Cooking oils and fats vary widely in price and quality. It’s tempting to choose cheaper, less healthy options to save money.

Make Your Money Work for You

However, the type of fat we consume has a significant impact on our heart health. Investing in healthier fats like olive oil or canola oil can help maintain cardiovascular health and prevent long-term health problems.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

Related Content

Experts: How To Start 2024 With Less Stuff and More Money

Savings Advice

Experts: How To Start 2024 With Less Stuff and More Money

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I Grew Up With Frugal Parents: 4 Ways They Provided Fun Without Spending Too Much

Saving Money

I Grew Up With Frugal Parents: 4 Ways They Provided Fun Without Spending Too Much

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Can You Get Food Stamps Without a Job?

Saving Money

Can You Get Food Stamps Without a Job?

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Do You Get for One Person On SNAP 2024?

Saving Money

How Much Do You Get for One Person On SNAP 2024?

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Cheapest New Cars of 2024 That Have the Most Value

Saving Money

5 Cheapest New Cars of 2024 That Have the Most Value

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Frugal Living Tips Millennials Should Focus On in 2024

Savings Advice

9 Frugal Living Tips Millennials Should Focus On in 2024

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: Photo IDs Proposed To Better Protect SNAP Benefits — How It Would Prevent Fraud

Saving Money

Food Stamps: Photo IDs Proposed To Better Protect SNAP Benefits -- How It Would Prevent Fraud

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Pocket an Extra $1,000 Per Year With These 6 Simple Money Moves

Savings Advice

Pocket an Extra $1,000 Per Year With These 6 Simple Money Moves

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Financial Costs of Working in the Medical Field Today

Saving Money

The Financial Costs of Working in the Medical Field Today

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

SNAP Benefit Maximums Have Increased — How Much More You’ll Receive Per Month in 2024

Saving Money

SNAP Benefit Maximums Have Increased -- How Much More You'll Receive Per Month in 2024

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Tips Frugal People Use To Save Money When Shopping at Costco

Shopping

8 Tips Frugal People Use To Save Money When Shopping at Costco

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things Boomers Still Spend Money on That Millennials and Gen Z Don’t

Savings Advice

7 Things Boomers Still Spend Money on That Millennials and Gen Z Don't

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Places To Escape (or Enjoy) Winter on a Frugal Budget

Travel

6 Places To Escape (or Enjoy) Winter on a Frugal Budget

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

Savings Advice

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I Paid for Everything With Cash for Months: Here’s What I Learned

Savings Advice

I Paid for Everything With Cash for Months: Here's What I Learned

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m an Automotive Expert: 5 Cars I Love for First-Time Car Owners on Frugal Budgets

Saving Money

I'm an Automotive Expert: 5 Cars I Love for First-Time Car Owners on Frugal Budgets

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!