Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

What Restaurants and Coffee Shops Are Open on July 4?

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Couple enjoying fast food outdoors in city.
izusek / iStock.com

In case you were wondering about America’s culinary habits on the Fourth of July, here’s a number for you: An estimated 150 million hot dogs will be consumed on Uncle Sam’s birthday this year, according to the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council. That’s enough frankfurters to stretch across the United States more than five times — back and forth from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles.

See: Fourth of July Food and Drink Deals, Discounts and Freebies You Won’t Want to Miss
Find: 15 Best Fourth of July Sales on Home, Tech & Clothing

Best Savings Accounts: Choose a high-interest savings account from our top banks with rates at 5X to 10X the national average and start saving today.

More than 74 million Americans plan to barbecue this July 4, the TastingTable website reported, citing research from Spoon University.

Not everyone will join in this tradition, however. With this year’s July 4 falling on a Monday, more than 40 million Americans plan to hit the road over the long weekend — away from their back yards and grills. They and many others will be looking to chow down in a restaurant, fast-food joint or café.

Make Your Money Work for You

Most national and regional restaurant chains will be open on July 4, along with most local, independently owned eateries. Their hours might be different, and certain locations might be closed, so it’s a good idea to call ahead before heading out.

Live Richer Podcast: Why Inflation Is Making Your Paycheck Worth Less
Discover: July 4 BBQ 17% More Expensive Due to Inflation, Supply Chain Issues and War: Farm Bureau

Here’s a list of restaurants and coffee shops that will be open on the Fourth of July, based on various media reports.

Cash Back Offer: Get cash back on groceries with a picture of your receipt. Sign up now and get a $20 welcome bonus.

Full Service/Sit-down

  • Applebee’s
  • Bahama Breeze
  • BJ’s Restaurants
  • Bob Evans
  • Bonefish Grill
  • Bubba Gump Shrimp Co
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • California Pizza Kitchen
  • Carrabba’s Italian Grill
  • Chart House
  • Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
  • Chili’s
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse
  • Denny’s
  • Eddie V’s
  • IHOP
  • Joe’s Crab Shack
  • Longhorn Steakhouse
  • Mastro’s Restaurants
  • McCormick & Schmick’s
  • Metro Diner
  • Morton’s The Steakhouse
  • Olive Garden
  • Outback Steakhouse
  • P.F. Chang’s
  • Rainforest Café
  • Red Lobster
  • Red Robin
  • Ruby Tuesday
  • Saltgrass Steak House
  • Seasons 52
  • Texas Roadhouse
  • The Cheesecake Factory
  • The Oceanaire
  • The Palm
  • Waffle House
  • Yard House
Make Your Money Work for You

Read: 7 Ways To Host a Fourth of July Party on a Budget

Fast Casual

  • Boston Market
  • Chipotle
  • Panera Bread

Coffee Shop/Doughnuts

  • Dunkin’
  • Starbucks
  • Tim Hortons

Fast Food/Drive-Thru/Delivery

  • Burger King
  • Domino’s
  • KFC
  • McDonald’s
  • Papa John’s
  • Sonic
  • Taco Bell
  • Wendy’s

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of June 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.