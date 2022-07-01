What Restaurants and Coffee Shops Are Open on July 4?
In case you were wondering about America’s culinary habits on the Fourth of July, here’s a number for you: An estimated 150 million hot dogs will be consumed on Uncle Sam’s birthday this year, according to the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council. That’s enough frankfurters to stretch across the United States more than five times — back and forth from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles.
More than 74 million Americans plan to barbecue this July 4, the TastingTable website reported, citing research from Spoon University.
Not everyone will join in this tradition, however. With this year’s July 4 falling on a Monday, more than 40 million Americans plan to hit the road over the long weekend — away from their back yards and grills. They and many others will be looking to chow down in a restaurant, fast-food joint or café.
Most national and regional restaurant chains will be open on July 4, along with most local, independently owned eateries. Their hours might be different, and certain locations might be closed, so it’s a good idea to call ahead before heading out.
Here’s a list of restaurants and coffee shops that will be open on the Fourth of July, based on various media reports.
Full Service/Sit-down
- Applebee’s
- Bahama Breeze
- BJ’s Restaurants
- Bob Evans
- Bonefish Grill
- Bubba Gump Shrimp Co
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- California Pizza Kitchen
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill
- Chart House
- Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
- Chili’s
- Cracker Barrel
- Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse
- Denny’s
- Eddie V’s
- IHOP
- Joe’s Crab Shack
- Longhorn Steakhouse
- Mastro’s Restaurants
- McCormick & Schmick’s
- Metro Diner
- Morton’s The Steakhouse
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- P.F. Chang’s
- Rainforest Café
- Red Lobster
- Red Robin
- Ruby Tuesday
- Saltgrass Steak House
- Seasons 52
- Texas Roadhouse
- The Cheesecake Factory
- The Oceanaire
- The Palm
- Waffle House
- Yard House
Fast Casual
- Boston Market
- Chipotle
- Panera Bread
Coffee Shop/Doughnuts
- Dunkin’
- Starbucks
- Tim Hortons
Fast Food/Drive-Thru/Delivery
- Burger King
- Domino’s
- KFC
- McDonald’s
- Papa John’s
- Sonic
- Taco Bell
- Wendy’s
