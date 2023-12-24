Advertiser Disclosure
Did You Know You Can Get a Refund on Your Water Bill if Your Faucet Breaks?

By Sean Bryant
Are you tired of paying steep water bills due to unexpected faucet leaks? Did you know there’s a way to get a refund on your water bill if your faucet breaks? Many homeowners are unaware of this little-known secret that can save them a significant amount of money. 

Read on to uncover the truth behind this hidden finance gem for all the necessary information you need to claim your refund. So, if you’re tired of throwing your hard-earned money down the drain on water bills, find out how you can get a little extra cash back in your wallet.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the average household can leak over 10,000 gallons of water yearly. That’s enough water for more than 270 loads of laundry. If you have a faucet that doesn’t stop dripping, it’s time to fix the problem and get compensated for the wasted water. 

Some water leaks are going to be extremely noticeable, such as a broken irrigation system shooting water into the sky. However, other leaks may go unnoticed for a longer period of time because they’re much smaller — things like a leaking faucet or a toilet that continues to run due to a faulty flapper. No matter the size of your leak, most water companies are willing to compensate you once the problem is fixed.

In Denver, Colorado, you can simply fill out a form on the Denver Water website if you’ve had a leaky faucet or other water leak and it’s been fixed. They will then compare your water usage during the leak period to the previous three years to determine if a refund is due. You will also need to submit proof that you had the faucet fixed. If they determine you are due a refund, it will be credited to a future water bill. 

While this is specifically how Denver Water handles leak adjustments, most other municipalities across the country will be similar.

If you have a leaky faucet, you could receive a refund from your water company. All you need to do is fix or replace the faucet and submit proof to your water company. You can stay on top of your water consumption and spot leaks in the future by downloading the EyeOnWater app.

