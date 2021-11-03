Pinterest Launches TV Platform That Lets Users Interact With Creators and Score Live Shopping Discounts

For more than a decade, Pinterest has been the go-to social media platform for people to discover recipes, DIY tips, home and style inspiration and more. Pinterest is now the latest platform to jump into livestream shopping. Last week, the highly visual social media platform announced the creation of Pinterest TV, a series of live, original and shoppable episodes featuring creators on Pinterest.

Set to debut Nov. 8, each 30-minute episode will host a creator and will be aired Monday through Friday at 6PM ET on iOS and Android. Pinners can view episodes on-demand throughout the week to save and rewatch later.

On Fridays, products will be available in a live shopping setting where users can take advantage of discounts from brands such as All Birds, Crown Affair, Melody Ehsani, Outdoor Voices, Mented and more. Users can also click on the TV icon in the upper left corner of the Pinterest app to view episodes, interact with hosts, ask questions via chat and get answers live.

Some Pinterest-exclusive shows include “Christian On” starring American Fashion Designer and Project Runway alum Christian Siriano, “Unfail My” with director and screenwriter Monica Suriyage, who will be joined by Pinterest food creators, “Tom Tries” hosted by Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley, beauty entrepreneur Manny MUA in “Manny Does” and “Buy This” hosted by comedian Robyn Schall along with Pinterest creators.

On Pinterest TV, creators can tag products so that users can shop and purchase through the retailer’s website. Hosts will have a shopping toolbox at their disposal to enable a live shopping experience, including a product drawer with prices and product details, product drops and brand collaborations, a display of what’s left and a limited-time offer for discounts.

Pinterest explains that the idea is to create a new way for its users to discover fresh inspiration through live video, instead of simply browsing images for certain products or ideas.

Last updated: November 3, 2021