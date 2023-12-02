5 Luxury Airbnb’s You Can’t Afford to Miss — From a 17th Century Castle to an Invisible House

The holiday season is upon us, and with that, the itch to travel is increasingly growing. And trends around traveling are shifting, as many individuals place importance on the experience they’ll have.

For instance, a Nov. 10 TripAdvisor report found that two-thirds of travelers indicate that they now place more value on experiences over things than they did in the past. “Nearly three-fourths regard travel as a priority, and 95% of respondents would decrease their discretionary spending in other categories to save for their next vacation,” according to the report.

With that in mind, Airbnb is always a great place to start to look for unique places to stay on your vacation. Here are five luxury Airbnb’s you can’t afford to miss

Dairsie Castle in Fife, Scotland

Dairsie Castle is a unique self-catered property that sleeps 14 and is located close to St. Andrews (a 15-minute drive) and Edinburgh (a 1-hour drive) according to Airbnb.

Some of its peculiar features include a dungeon, featuring a twin bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and ensuite bathroom.

The residence also boasts an Airbnb “guest favorite” badge, which means it’s one of the most loved homes on Airbnb based on ratings, reviews and reliability.

As of Nov. 20, the price was $1,159 per night.

The Invisible House in Joshua Tree, California

This architecturally stunning property is also an Airbnb “guest favorite,” and was designed by veteran film producer Chris Hanley.

“Featured in countless music videos, television shows and dozens of publications worldwide (including Netflix, Robb Report, Architectural Digest, Washington Post, People, Daily Mail, Dezeen, and Maxim), this sleek 5,500 sq. ft. minimalist retreat is set on 90 breathtaking acres comprising the largest privately-owned parcel of land abutting Joshua Tree National Park,” according to Airbnb.

Its unique features include an eco-friendly construction; a custom 100-foot heated indoor swimming pool; floor-to-ceiling sliding doors throughout the home; and a five-minute drive to the West Entrance of Joshua Tree National Park.

As of Nov. 20, the price was $2,439 per night.

Magic Hills Bali (Princess House) in Bali

The house, also a “guest favorite,” sleeps four and has a 360-degree panoramic view over the rice terrace and Mt. Agung. Activities nearby include the Lempuyang Temple, Besakih (Bali’s Main Temple), Tirta Gangga Royal Water Palace, Telaga Waja River for white-sand rafting and the Cepung Waterfall, according to Airbnb.

As of Nov. 20, this was more “reasonably” priced, at $522 per night.

Casa Bautista in Tulum, Mexico

This house is not only a “guest favorite,” it has also won first place in the Design Awards 2020 contest. It is located in Sian Ka’an Biosphere, Tulum’s Unesco Heritage protected jungle, or “Portal of Light” as its name in the Mayan language, according to Airbnb. It is an eco-friendly property with solar panels, a windmill and renewable energy. It also has a private beach access.

As of Nov. 20, the price was $6,900 per night.

Palazzo della Storia Sea View in Amalfi, Italy

This historic palazzo has a jacuzzi and sea-view terraces and is located in the heart of Amalfi.

“Palazzo della Storia is a remarkable villa, achieving the unusual feat of delivering an ultra-glam experience in a historic 17th-century residence. It’s been part of the same family for almost four centuries and their passion for the property is almost tangible,” according to Airbnb.

As of Nov. 20, the price was $1,528 per night.

