Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Travel

5 Luxury Airbnb’s You Can’t Afford to Miss — From a 17th Century Castle to an Invisible House

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (12311786a)Airbnb logo displayed on a phone screen and a map of Krakow are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on August 17, 2021.
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The holiday season is upon us, and with that, the itch to travel is increasingly growing. And trends around traveling are shifting, as many individuals place importance on the experience they’ll have.

For instance, a Nov. 10 TripAdvisor report found that two-thirds of travelers indicate that they now place more value on experiences over things than they did in the past. “Nearly three-fourths regard travel as a priority, and 95% of respondents would decrease their discretionary spending in other categories to save for their next vacation,” according to the report.
With that in mind, Airbnb is always a great place to start to look for unique places to stay on your vacation. Here are five luxury Airbnb’s you can’t afford to miss

Dairsie Castle in Fife, Scotland

Dairsie Castle is a unique self-catered property that sleeps 14 and is located close to St. Andrews (a 15-minute drive) and Edinburgh (a 1-hour drive) according to Airbnb.

Some of its peculiar features include a dungeon, featuring a twin bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and ensuite bathroom.

The residence also boasts an Airbnb “guest favorite” badge, which means it’s one of the most loved homes on Airbnb based on ratings, reviews and reliability.

As of Nov. 20, the price was $1,159 per night.

The Invisible House in Joshua Tree, California

This architecturally stunning property is also an Airbnb “guest favorite,” and was designed by veteran film producer Chris Hanley.

“Featured in countless music videos, television shows and dozens of publications worldwide (including Netflix, Robb Report, Architectural Digest, Washington Post, People, Daily Mail, Dezeen, and Maxim), this sleek 5,500 sq. ft. minimalist retreat is set on 90 breathtaking acres comprising the largest privately-owned parcel of land abutting Joshua Tree National Park,” according to Airbnb.

Make Your Money Work for You

Its unique features include an eco-friendly construction; a custom 100-foot heated indoor swimming pool; floor-to-ceiling sliding doors throughout the home; and a five-minute drive to the West Entrance of Joshua Tree National Park.

As of Nov. 20, the price was $2,439 per night.

Magic Hills Bali (Princess House) in Bali

The house, also a “guest favorite,” sleeps four and has a 360-degree panoramic view over the rice terrace and Mt. Agung. Activities nearby include the  Lempuyang Temple, Besakih (Bali’s Main Temple), Tirta Gangga Royal Water Palace, Telaga Waja River for white-sand rafting and the Cepung Waterfall, according to Airbnb.

As of Nov. 20, this was more “reasonably” priced, at $522 per night.

Casa Bautista in Tulum, Mexico

This house is not only a “guest favorite,” it has also won first place in the Design Awards 2020 contest. It is located in Sian Ka’an Biosphere, Tulum’s Unesco Heritage protected jungle, or “Portal of Light” as its name in the Mayan language, according to Airbnb. It is an eco-friendly property with solar panels, a windmill and renewable energy. It also has a private beach access.

As of Nov. 20, the price was $6,900 per night.

Palazzo della Storia Sea View in Amalfi, Italy

This historic palazzo has a jacuzzi and sea-view terraces and is located in the heart of Amalfi.

“Palazzo della Storia is a remarkable villa, achieving the unusual feat of delivering an ultra-glam experience in a historic 17th-century residence. It’s been part of the same family for almost four centuries and their passion for the property is almost tangible,” according to Airbnb.

As of Nov. 20, the price was $1,528 per night.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

I Work for an Airline: Here Are 10 Money-Saving Tips for Your Next Flight

Travel

I Work for an Airline: Here Are 10 Money-Saving Tips for Your Next Flight

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Luxury Travel Agent: 10 Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Heading to in 2024

Travel

I'm a Luxury Travel Agent: 10 Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Heading to in 2024

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Middle Class Vacations That Can Cost a Fortune

Travel

5 Middle Class Vacations That Can Cost a Fortune

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 American Travel Brands to Stay Away From

Travel

9 American Travel Brands to Stay Away From

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Cheap Vacation Destinations That Will Become More Expensive in 2024

Travel

7 Cheap Vacation Destinations That Will Become More Expensive in 2024

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Average American Spends This Much on Travel — See How You Stack Up

Travel

The Average American Spends This Much on Travel -- See How You Stack Up

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Highly Rated Luxury Resorts for 2024 That Are Totally Worth the Cost

Travel

10 Highly Rated Luxury Resorts for 2024 That Are Totally Worth the Cost

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Is Booking Travel Cheaper in the Fall? Why You Should Book Soon

Travel

Is Booking Travel Cheaper in the Fall? Why You Should Book Soon

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Floridian Frugality: How Tourists Save Big In a Tourist State

Travel

Floridian Frugality: How Tourists Save Big In a Tourist State

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Travel Experts: 8 Flight Deals We’re Watching For on Black Friday

Travel

Travel Experts: 8 Flight Deals We're Watching For on Black Friday

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Gas Prices Over Thanksgiving Holiday Could Drop to 2020 Levels, Saving Drivers ‘Over Half a Billion Dollars’

Travel

Gas Prices Over Thanksgiving Holiday Could Drop to 2020 Levels, Saving Drivers 'Over Half a Billion Dollars'

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Lyft Will Pay You If They Make You Late to the Airport — With The Exception of This Major City

Travel

Lyft Will Pay You If They Make You Late to the Airport -- With The Exception of This Major City

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

12 Countries That Charge Fees To Visit

Travel

12 Countries That Charge Fees To Visit

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Happens to Your Money If You Book Travel Through Costco and a Flight Gets Canceled?

Travel

What Happens to Your Money If You Book Travel Through Costco and a Flight Gets Canceled?

November 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 US Cities Where You Can Still Take the Entire Family on Vacation for Cheap

Travel

7 US Cities Where You Can Still Take the Entire Family on Vacation for Cheap

November 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Vacations To Go: Can You Really Book Cheap Last-Minute Travel?

Travel

Vacations To Go: Can You Really Book Cheap Last-Minute Travel?

November 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!