6 Surprising Ways Your Summer Travel Plans Could Be Impacted by the Iran War

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Everyone understands that higher fuel prices have driven up gasoline and airfare costs, making summer travel more expensive.

But what are the more subtle ways that the Iran war could impact your summer travel plans? Find out below.

Also here are four ways to protect your money during this time of conflict.

Higher Costs for Perceived Safe Travel

“Travelers are diverting to more stable travel destinations like Southern Europe and East Africa,” said Brian Raffio of Tanzania Safaris. “That causes a ripple effect, as surging demand drives up prices.”

Rather than sandboarding and desert safaris in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), tourists might opt for an African safari. Rather than touring Petra in Jordan, tourists might opt for the cathedrals of Europe. And some Americans will choose not to leave the country at all, sticking with domestic travel.

Avoidance of Middle East Layovers

Travel hub airports like Abu Dhabi and Dubai connect the continents of Europe, Asia and Africa. But no one wants to fly through the Middle East right now.

“The biggest shift we’re seeing right now is travelers rerouting their flights, taking less direct routes to avoid higher-risk air spaces,” explained Mark Rabe of Sojern. That means more flights and layovers and less convenient travel. That can also mean shifting prices to make up for changes in flight patterns.

Rerouted and Delayed Flights

Passengers aren’t the only ones rerouting flights. Airlines too have had to reshuffle their routes, creating longer flight times and unexpected layovers.

“This can also create a domino effect for delays and fewer options for routes, even for passengers who are not flying in the Middle East,” Raffio added. With fewer options available, this will inevitably impact the cost of flights.

Tighter Travel Insurance

Attorney Seann Malloy of Malloy Law often handles insurance litigation and warned travelers to triple check any insurance coverage. “Travel insurance policies may add stricter exclusions for geopolitical conflict and what constitutes force majeure, so travelers could find less coverage than they anticipated,” Malloy said.

Costs of travel insurance also typically jump during wars — buyer beware.

Everyone Wants Cancellable Bookings

Likewise, hotels and Airbnbs that offer free cancellation will likely see a jump in demand. Travelers may find all the cancellable options sold out earlier in advance this summer travel season.

More Expensive Tours and Bookings

Higher gas prices don’t just make your road trip more expensive. If you book a tour like a safari, the operators may bump their overall prices to cover their own higher gas costs. You’ll pay more across the board — not just at the pump.

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