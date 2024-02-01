Winter Travel on a Budget: 9 Cheapest Places To Visit in Arizona in 2024
With costs still pretty high in 2024, affording everyday living can still be a struggle. Traveling can be expensive, but it doesn’t have to hurt your wallet too much.
The Travel highlighted 9 of the best destinations to travel to in Arizona on a budget this winter.
9 Go-To Arizona Destinations On A Budget
1. Mesa
- Average Daily Cost: $93 per day.
- Approximate Population: 517,000.
- Notable Local Attractions: Mesa Grande Cultural Park and Mesa Arts Center.
- Least Expensive Time To Visit: Beginning of August through mid-November.
2. Youngtown
- Average Daily Cost: $92 per day.
- Approximate Population: 7,000.
- Notable Local Attraction: The Litchfield Park Historical Society & Museum.
- Least Expensive Time To Visit: Beginning of August through mid-November.
3. Tucson
- Average Daily Cost: $90 per day.
- Approximate Population: 546,000.
- Notable Local Attractions: Tucson Botanical Gardens, Saguaro National Park, and The Pima Air & Space Museum.
- Least Expensive Time To Visit: Beginning of January through the beginning of March.
4. Douglas
- Average Daily Cost: $104 per day.
- Approximate Population: 17,000.
- Notable Local Attractions: The Douglas-Williams House, The Grand Theatre, and Douglas’ Art Car World.
- Least Expensive Time To Visit: Early To mid-September.
5. Coolidge
- Average Daily Cost: $100 per day.
- Approximate Population: 17,000.
- Notable Local Attractions: Picacho Peak State Park and the Pinal Geology and Mineral Museum.
- Least Expensive Time To Visit: Early To Mid-September.
6. Glendale
- Average Daily Cost: $93 per day.
- Approximate Population: 251,000.
- Notable Local Attractions: State Farm Stadium and Deer Valley Petroglyph Preserve.
- Least Expensive Time To Visit: Beginning of January through early March.
7. Casa Grande
- Average Daily Cost: $107 per day.
- Approximate Population: 65,000.
- Notable Local Attractions: Casa Grande Ruins National Monument and The Museum of Casa Grande.
- Least Expensive Time To Visit: Early To Mid-September.
8. Maricopa
- Average Daily Cost: $106 per day.
- Approximate Population: 71,000.
- Notable Local Attractions: Ak-Chin Him-Dak Eco-Museum and Maricopa’s Dwarf Car Museum.
- Least Expensive Time To Visit: Early To mid-September.
9. Yuma
- Average Daily Cost: $147 per day.
- Approximate Population: 99,000.
- Notable Local Attractions: Colorado River State Historic Park and Castle Dome Museum.
- Least Expensive Time To Visit: Early September.
More From GOBankingRates