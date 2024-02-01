Winter Travel on a Budget: 9 Cheapest Places To Visit in Arizona in 2024

With costs still pretty high in 2024, affording everyday living can still be a struggle. Traveling can be expensive, but it doesn’t have to hurt your wallet too much.

The Travel highlighted 9 of the best destinations to travel to in Arizona on a budget this winter.

9 Go-To Arizona Destinations On A Budget

1. Mesa

Average Daily Cost : $93 per day.

: $93 per day. Approximate Population : 517,000.

: 517,000. Notable Local Attractions : Mesa Grande Cultural Park and Mesa Arts Center.

: Mesa Grande Cultural Park and Mesa Arts Center. Least Expensive Time To Visit: Beginning of August through mid-November.

2. Youngtown

Average Daily Cost : $92 per day.

: $92 per day. Approximate Population : 7,000.

: 7,000. Notable Local Attraction : The Litchfield Park Historical Society & Museum.

: The Litchfield Park Historical Society & Museum. Least Expensive Time To Visit: Beginning of August through mid-November.

3. Tucson

Average Daily Cost : $90 per day.

: $90 per day. Approximate Population : 546,000.

: 546,000. Notable Local Attractions : Tucson Botanical Gardens, Saguaro National Park, and The Pima Air & Space Museum.

: Tucson Botanical Gardens, Saguaro National Park, and The Pima Air & Space Museum. Least Expensive Time To Visit: Beginning of January through the beginning of March.

4. Douglas

Average Daily Cost : $104 per day.

: $104 per day. Approximate Population : 17,000.

: 17,000. Notable Local Attractions : The Douglas-Williams House, The Grand Theatre, and Douglas’ Art Car World.

: The Douglas-Williams House, The Grand Theatre, and Douglas’ Art Car World. Least Expensive Time To Visit: Early To mid-September.

5. Coolidge

Average Daily Cost : $100 per day.

: $100 per day. Approximate Population : 17,000.

: 17,000. Notable Local Attractions : Picacho Peak State Park and the Pinal Geology and Mineral Museum.

: Picacho Peak State Park and the Pinal Geology and Mineral Museum. Least Expensive Time To Visit: Early To Mid-September.

6. Glendale

Average Daily Cost : $93 per day.

: $93 per day. Approximate Population : 251,000.

: 251,000. Notable Local Attractions : State Farm Stadium and Deer Valley Petroglyph Preserve.

: State Farm Stadium and Deer Valley Petroglyph Preserve. Least Expensive Time To Visit: Beginning of January through early March.

7. Casa Grande

Average Daily Cost : $107 per day.

: $107 per day. Approximate Population : 65,000.

: 65,000. Notable Local Attractions : Casa Grande Ruins National Monument and The Museum of Casa Grande.

: Casa Grande Ruins National Monument and The Museum of Casa Grande. Least Expensive Time To Visit: Early To Mid-September.

8. Maricopa

Average Daily Cost : $106 per day.

: $106 per day. Approximate Population : 71,000.

: 71,000. Notable Local Attractions : Ak-Chin Him-Dak Eco-Museum and Maricopa’s Dwarf Car Museum.

: Ak-Chin Him-Dak Eco-Museum and Maricopa’s Dwarf Car Museum. Least Expensive Time To Visit: Early To mid-September.

9. Yuma

Average Daily Cost : $147 per day.

: $147 per day. Approximate Population : 99,000.

: 99,000. Notable Local Attractions : Colorado River State Historic Park and Castle Dome Museum.

: Colorado River State Historic Park and Castle Dome Museum. Least Expensive Time To Visit: Early September.

