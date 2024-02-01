Advertiser Disclosure
Winter Travel on a Budget: 9 Cheapest Places To Visit in Arizona in 2024

2 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
Tucson Arizona at night framed by saguaro cactus and Santa Catalina Mountains.
dszc / Getty Images

With costs still pretty high in 2024, affording everyday living can still be a struggle. Traveling can be expensive, but it doesn’t have to hurt your wallet too much.

The Travel highlighted 9 of the best destinations to travel to in Arizona on a budget this winter.

9 Go-To Arizona Destinations On A Budget

1. Mesa

  • Average Daily Cost: $93 per day.
  • Approximate Population: 517,000.
  • Notable Local Attractions: Mesa Grande Cultural Park and Mesa Arts Center.
  • Least Expensive Time To Visit: Beginning of August through mid-November.

2. Youngtown

  • Average Daily Cost: $92 per day.
  • Approximate Population: 7,000.
  • Notable Local Attraction: The Litchfield Park Historical Society & Museum.
  • Least Expensive Time To Visit: Beginning of August through mid-November.

3. Tucson

  • Average Daily Cost: $90 per day.
  • Approximate Population: 546,000.
  • Notable Local Attractions: Tucson Botanical Gardens, Saguaro National Park, and The Pima Air & Space Museum.
  • Least Expensive Time To Visit: Beginning of January through the beginning of March.

4. Douglas

  • Average Daily Cost: $104 per day.
  • Approximate Population: 17,000.
  • Notable Local Attractions: The Douglas-Williams House, The Grand Theatre, and Douglas’ Art Car World.
  • Least Expensive Time To Visit: Early To mid-September.

5. Coolidge

  • Average Daily Cost: $100 per day.
  • Approximate Population: 17,000.
  • Notable Local Attractions: Picacho Peak State Park and the Pinal Geology and Mineral Museum.
  • Least Expensive Time To Visit: Early To Mid-September.
6. Glendale

  • Average Daily Cost: $93 per day.
  • Approximate Population: 251,000.
  • Notable Local Attractions: State Farm Stadium and Deer Valley Petroglyph Preserve.
  • Least Expensive Time To Visit: Beginning of January through early March.

7. Casa Grande

  • Average Daily Cost: $107 per day.
  • Approximate Population: 65,000.
  • Notable Local Attractions: Casa Grande Ruins National Monument and The Museum of Casa Grande.
  • Least Expensive Time To Visit: Early To Mid-September.

8. Maricopa

  • Average Daily Cost: $106 per day.
  • Approximate Population: 71,000.
  • Notable Local Attractions: Ak-Chin Him-Dak Eco-Museum and Maricopa’s Dwarf Car Museum.
  • Least Expensive Time To Visit: Early To mid-September.

9. Yuma

  • Average Daily Cost: $147 per day.
  • Approximate Population: 99,000.
  • Notable Local Attractions: Colorado River State Historic Park and Castle Dome Museum.
  • Least Expensive Time To Visit: Early September.

