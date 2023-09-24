What Jeff Bezos Reads Before Bed: 6 Books for Financial Growth

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, currently one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, isn’t just a business mogul. He’s also a voracious reader.

His reading list provides insights into his thinking, philosophy, and the principles that have guided his leadership of Amazon. Business Insider reported on these books, known to be favorites of Bezos that he’s recommended for those interested in financial growth and business acumen.

1. “The Remains of the Day” by Kazuo Ishiguro

This novel may not be a business book, but its profound exploration of duty, dignity, and missed opportunities offers life lessons that resonate deeply with Bezos. He’s said of Ishiguro’s masterpiece, “Before reading it, I didn’t think a perfect novel was possible.”

2. “Built to Last: Successful Habits of Visionary Companies” by Jim Collins

A research-heavy exploration into what makes certain companies exceptional and enduring. This book delves deep into the DNA of lasting businesses, distinguishing them from their less successful counterparts. Bezos regards this as his “favorite business book.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

3. “The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable” by Nassim Taleb

Nassim Taleb’s groundbreaking work discusses events that are unforeseen, rare, and impactful. These so-called “Black Swan” events can reshape industries, economies, and civilizations. The book provides a philosophical perspective on risk, randomness, and uncertainty, offering insights into how unpredictable events can profoundly shape our world.

4. “Sam Walton: Made in America” by Sam Walton

This autobiography of Walmart’s founder offers a firsthand account of the rise of the world’s largest retailer. Sam Walton’s principles of frugality, customer service, and a relentless pursuit of cost-cutting shine through, making it an invaluable read for entrepreneurs and business leaders.

5. “Creation: Life and How to Make It” by Steve Grand

In this thought-provoking work, Steve Grand delves into artificial life, using his 1996 computer game Creatures as a backdrop. The book examines the nature of life and intelligence, offering profound insights into creativity, innovation, and the potential intersections of technology and biology.

6. “Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap and Others Don’t” by Jim Collins

While not directly cited by Bezos, this book, by the author of “Built to Last,” is a staple in the libraries of many successful entrepreneurs. It meticulously analyzes companies that made the jump from being good to being great and identifies the common factors that pushed them to success.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Books have the power to shape our thinking, provide new perspectives, and offer valuable insights. For those aspiring to business and financial success, diving into the reading habits of someone like Jeff Bezos can provide valuable lessons. As Bezos’s diverse reading list shows, insights can come not just from traditional business books but from a wide range of genres and disciplines.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates