Advertiser Disclosure
Smart Money Squad / Aspirational

What Jeff Bezos Reads Before Bed: 6 Books for Financial Growth

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, currently one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, isn’t just a business mogul. He’s also a voracious reader.

His reading list provides insights into his thinking, philosophy, and the principles that have guided his leadership of Amazon. Business Insider reported on these books, known to be favorites of Bezos that he’s recommended for those interested in financial growth and business acumen.

1. “The Remains of the Day” by Kazuo Ishiguro

This novel may not be a business book, but its profound exploration of duty, dignity, and missed opportunities offers life lessons that resonate deeply with Bezos. He’s said of Ishiguro’s masterpiece, “Before reading it, I didn’t think a perfect novel was possible.”

2. “Built to Last: Successful Habits of Visionary Companies” by Jim Collins

A research-heavy exploration into what makes certain companies exceptional and enduring. This book delves deep into the DNA of lasting businesses, distinguishing them from their less successful counterparts. Bezos regards this as his “favorite business book.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

3. “The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable” by Nassim Taleb

Nassim Taleb’s groundbreaking work discusses events that are unforeseen, rare, and impactful. These so-called “Black Swan” events can reshape industries, economies, and civilizations. The book provides a philosophical perspective on risk, randomness, and uncertainty, offering insights into how unpredictable events can profoundly shape our world.

4. “Sam Walton: Made in America” by Sam Walton

This autobiography of Walmart’s founder offers a firsthand account of the rise of the world’s largest retailer. Sam Walton’s principles of frugality, customer service, and a relentless pursuit of cost-cutting shine through, making it an invaluable read for entrepreneurs and business leaders.

5. “Creation: Life and How to Make It” by Steve Grand

In this thought-provoking work, Steve Grand delves into artificial life, using his 1996 computer game Creatures as a backdrop. The book examines the nature of life and intelligence, offering profound insights into creativity, innovation, and the potential intersections of technology and biology.

6. “Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap and Others Don’t” by Jim Collins

While not directly cited by Bezos, this book, by the author of “Built to Last,” is a staple in the libraries of many successful entrepreneurs. It meticulously analyzes companies that made the jump from being good to being great and identifies the common factors that pushed them to success.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Books have the power to shape our thinking, provide new perspectives, and offer valuable insights. For those aspiring to business and financial success, diving into the reading habits of someone like Jeff Bezos can provide valuable lessons. As Bezos’s diverse reading list shows, insights can come not just from traditional business books but from a wide range of genres and disciplines.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!