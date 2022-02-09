Teens & Taxes: What Can My Teen Deduct on Their Taxes If They Have a Gig Job?

kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

Teenagers — and adults, for that matter — who take on gig work, side jobs, or consider themselves self-employed will receive a 1099-NEC form for any earnings of $600 or more. If a self-employed person shows a net income of more than $400 for “non-employee compensation” they are responsible for reporting this income to the IRS and paying self-employment taxes on it. If your teen receives any 1099-NEC forms for gig work, they must report that income, even if their net earnings do not exceed $400.

Is your teen showing a profit for their gig work? If they received a 1099-NEC form, they need to report the income. But, depending on their deductible expenses from their gig, they may not have to pay self-employment taxes.

Allowable deductions do not depend on the taxpayer’s age. But teens may find they have fewer deductions, as they typically can’t write off part of a mortgage for a home office or utilities expenses, which are usually paid by a parent or guardian.

However, some allowable tax deductions for teens, depending on the gig they worked, might include:

Vehicle expenses, at a rate of 58.5 cents per mile.

Contributions to an IRA account.

Self-employment taxes.

Office supplies.

Postage and mailing supplies.

Computer purchases.

Smartphone purchases and plan (if the teen pays the bill and it is in their name).

Business travel and meals, including up to 100% of the cost of restaurant meals.

Marketing and advertising expenses (such as advertising, business cards, or flyers).

