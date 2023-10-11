Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Refunds

State Stimulus: Taxpayers in This State Can Expect $980 Rebate in 2024 Thanks to the Largest Surplus in History

3 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Mother and baby, father paying bills stock photo
kali9 / iStock.com

Some Oregon taxpayers will receive a welcome windfall when they file their personal state income taxes in 2024 for the 2023 tax year. The Oregon Department of Revenue reported a surplus of $5.61 billion in the budget for 2021 through 2023.

According to Oregon state law, the Oregon Department of Administrative Services Office of Economic Analysis calculates whether or not there is a budget surplus. If there is, it’s returned to taxpayers in the form of what’s called a “kicker.”

Taxpayers can claim the kicker credit on their tax returns in even-numbered years.

According to the Oregon Department of Revenue, you can figure out how much you will receive by multiplying your 2022 state tax liability by 44.28%. If you claimed a credit for taxes paid to another state, subtract that amount before calculating your kicker.

In recent years, Oregon residents received kickers thanks to budget surpluses in the billions. This year’s kicker is the largest on record since Oregon began issuing the kicker credit in 1985, six years after the law was passed. There was no budget surplus in 1981 or 1983, so residents did not receive a credit.

Get Tax Debt Help

Residents have received a kicker credit every other year since 2014, with average credits ranging from $210 up to $990 in past years. This year’s credit, based on a $5.6 billion surplus, could yield even larger returns. The median rebate amount is expected to be $980, which means half could be more and half could be less.

OregonLive reported that lower-income taxpayers, who had a smaller tax bill in 2022, could receive just $60. However, Oregonians in the top 1%, presumably with much larger tax bills, could receive $44,000 or more.  

Taxpayers also have the option to donate their kicker credit to the Oregon State School Fund for K-12 public education by checking the appropriate box on their tax return, according to the Oregon Department of Revenue website. If you choose this option, you must donate the full amount of your credit.

Alternatively, you can donate a portion of your refund to any of 29 approved charities by filing form OR-Donate.

More From GOBankingRates

Get Tax Debt Help

Related Content

In 2024, You’ll Get Your $7,500 EV Tax Credit Up Front — Here’s How It Works

Taxes

In 2024, You'll Get Your $7,500 EV Tax Credit Up Front -- Here's How It Works

October 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

20 Countries with Surprisingly High Income Tax

Taxes

20 Countries with Surprisingly High Income Tax

October 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring: What This Means For Retirees

Taxes

Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring: What This Means For Retirees

October 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Latest Tax Scheme Targets Wealthy Filers — How To Keep Yourself Safe When Claiming Deductions

Taxes

Latest Tax Scheme Targets Wealthy Filers -- How To Keep Yourself Safe When Claiming Deductions

October 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

IRS Collection Notices: 4% of Americans Fear ‘Catastrophic Financial Stress’

Taxes

IRS Collection Notices: 4% of Americans Fear 'Catastrophic Financial Stress'

October 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Countries That Offer Zero Taxes on Lottery Winnings

Taxes

6 Countries That Offer Zero Taxes on Lottery Winnings

October 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

12 Types of Passive Income That Aren’t Taxable

Taxes

12 Types of Passive Income That Aren't Taxable

October 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans Say They Owe Back Taxes: Here’s How They Plan To Pay

Taxes

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans Say They Owe Back Taxes: Here's How They Plan To Pay

October 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a CPA: Here Are 7 Reasons People Give for Falling Behind on Taxes

Taxes

I'm a CPA: Here Are 7 Reasons People Give for Falling Behind on Taxes

October 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why Do So Many Gen Zers Owe Back Taxes?

Taxes

Why Do So Many Gen Zers Owe Back Taxes?

October 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Men vs. Women: Why Is One So Much More Likely To Owe Back Taxes?

Taxes

Men vs. Women: Why Is One So Much More Likely To Owe Back Taxes?

October 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

IRS Will Pay You To Be a Tax Whistleblower — What To Report and How To Get the Reward

Taxes

IRS Will Pay You To Be a Tax Whistleblower -- What To Report and How To Get the Reward

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Tax Reminder: If You Filed an Extension, You’re Less Than a Month Away From Deadline — 5 Helpful Tips To Keep in Mind

Taxes

Tax Reminder: If You Filed an Extension, You're Less Than a Month Away From Deadline -- 5 Helpful Tips To Keep in Mind

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Debts That Are Not Discharged in Bankruptcy

Taxes

4 Debts That Are Not Discharged in Bankruptcy

September 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Set To Expire — Here’s How Much More You’ll Pay

Taxes

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Set To Expire -- Here's How Much More You'll Pay

September 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Tax Strategies Boomers Need To Know

Taxes

8 Tax Strategies Boomers Need To Know

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!