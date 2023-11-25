Advertiser Disclosure
Credit Cards / Advice

Red Flags To Check for on Your Credit Card Bill Every Month

4 min Read
By Cynthia Bowman
Concerned woman talking on mobile phone while holding credit card on hand.
1000nee / iStock.com

Credit cards can be a convenient method of payment, but your card habits can impact your credit score. It’s crucial to stay vigilant about your credit card bill. Regularly reviewing your credit card statements is not just a good financial habit; it’s a necessity.

Checking your statements not only ensures you’re aware of your spending habits but also helps you spot any irregularities that might indicate potential issues. Look for the following six red flags on your credit card bill every month to safeguard your credit and finances.

1. Unauthorized Transactions

Unauthorized transactions are one of the most common red flags you may find on your card statement. Review the charges on your statement to confirm you made the purchases. If you notice charges you didn’t make, it could be a sign of fraud, a stolen credit card or identity theft.

Carefully review each transaction. If you spot anything suspicious, contact your credit card issuer immediately to notify them. Most credit card companies have protocols in place to promptly address unauthorized charges, which typically include:  

  • Disputing the unauthorized transaction with the merchant on your behalf
  • Removing the charge from your balance until an investigation is concluded
  • Freezing and closing the credit card account
  • Replacing the card with a new account number
Get Credit Card Perks

2. Inaccurate Charges

Sometimes, the names of merchants on your statement might differ from what you remember. Additionally, the amounts charged may not match your receipts. Take the time to cross-reference your credit card statement with your receipts or transaction confirmations. If you find any discrepancies, reach out to the merchant and your credit card issuer to dispute the charge and rectify the issue.

3. Double Charges

Mistakes can happen — and double charges are not uncommon. These can occur when a merchant accidentally processes a transaction twice. While some double charges may be legitimate, it’s essential to verify each one to ensure accuracy. If you find duplicate transactions, contact the merchant and your credit card issuer to request a refund.

4. Fees and Interest Rates

Keep an eye on any unexpected fees or changes in interest rates. Credit card companies may adjust fees or rates, but they are typically required to notify cardholders in advance. If you notice any unexplained changes, contact your credit card issuer for clarification. Being aware of your credit card’s terms can also help you understand the reasons behind certain fees.

5.Late or Missed Payments

Timely payments are crucial for maintaining a positive credit history. Check your statement to ensure that all payments were made on time. Late or missed payments can result in late fees and negatively impact your credit score. If you find any discrepancies, address them promptly and consider setting up automatic payments to avoid future issues.

Get Credit Card Perks

6. Changes to Your Credit Limit

Some card companies may decide to lower (or raise) your credit limit. Changes are typically based on your credit score or history with the card issuer. If an issuer decides to drop your credit limit, it may be a clue to negative marks or a lower credit score on your credit report.

Check your report for potential identity fraud or incorrect reporting of late payments or accounts opened that you did not authorize. Card issues must notify you of the credit limit changes, but it’s important to stay on top of card limit differences on your statement balance.

The Takeaway

Your credit card statements are an important key to your financial well-being. It’s extremely important to be proactive — most credit card issuers give you a grace period of 60 days or less to dispute charges or alert the company of issues on your statements.

By being vigilant and addressing red flags promptly, you not only protect yourself from potential financial harm but also contribute to the overall health of your credit profile. Remember, your financial well-being is in your hands and a small investment of time each month can yield significant long-term benefits.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Grant Cardone and Dave Ramsey Disagree on Credit Card Use: Who Is Right?

Credit Cards

Grant Cardone and Dave Ramsey Disagree on Credit Card Use: Who Is Right?

October 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: Minimum Credit Card Payments Take Years of Your Life

Credit Cards

Rachel Cruze: Minimum Credit Card Payments Take Years of Your Life

October 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card

Credit Cards

7 Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card

October 25, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Americans Paid $163.89B in Credit Card Fees — 6 Ways To Avoid Them

Credit Cards

Americans Paid $163.89B in Credit Card Fees -- 6 Ways To Avoid Them

October 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

9 Ways To Protect Yourself From Credit Card Fraud at Gas Stations

Credit Cards

9 Ways To Protect Yourself From Credit Card Fraud at Gas Stations

October 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Debt in America

Credit Cards

Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Debt in America

October 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Credit Card Debt: 5 Fees You Can Still Incur Even If You Use Autopay

Credit Cards

Credit Card Debt: 5 Fees You Can Still Incur Even If You Use Autopay

October 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Moves To Make To Save Money Once Your Credit Score Hits 800

Credit Cards

5 Moves To Make To Save Money Once Your Credit Score Hits 800

October 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

What’s the Average Credit Card Debt in Every State?

Credit Cards

What's the Average Credit Card Debt in Every State?

October 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman Says There’s No ‘Excuse or Reason’ To Pay High Interest Rates

Credit Cards

Suze Orman Says There's No 'Excuse or Reason' To Pay High Interest Rates

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

4 Payment Methods That Are Better Than a Credit Card When Shopping Online

Credit Cards

4 Payment Methods That Are Better Than a Credit Card When Shopping Online

October 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Navy Federal cashRewards Card Review: Great Rewards & Low Rates

Rewards

Navy Federal cashRewards Card Review: Great Rewards & Low Rates

November 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

18 Ways Your Credit Card Can Be Your Best Financial Friend

Credit Cards

18 Ways Your Credit Card Can Be Your Best Financial Friend

November 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Delta SkyMiles Value: How Much Are Your Miles Worth?

Credit Cards

Delta SkyMiles Value: How Much Are Your Miles Worth?

October 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Should You Ever Overpay Your Credit Card Balance?

Credit Cards

Should You Ever Overpay Your Credit Card Balance?

September 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Purchases You Should Always Make With a Credit Card

Credit Cards

Top Purchases You Should Always Make With a Credit Card

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Cash Back at Walmart

Let this free tool pay you up to 15% cash back when you shop online.

Start Earning

Take Surveys. Get Paid.

$55k+ paid daily to members who share their opinion on Survey Junkie. 1) Join Free 2) Take Surveys 3) Earn Cash & Gift Cards

Earn Now

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home.
A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!