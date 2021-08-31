Advertiser Disclosure
Investment Manager John Paulson Says Cryptos Will Prove To Be ‘Worthless’

By Vance Cariaga

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock (10473155i)John Paulson listens while President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting of the Economic Club of New York in New YorkTrump, New York, USA - 12 Nov 2019.
Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock / Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

It’s a pretty sure bet that billionaire John Paulson won’t be joining fellow billionaires Mark Cuban and Elon Musk on the cryptocurrency bandwagon anytime soon.

During an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday, Paulson called crypto “a limited supply of nothing,” Blockworks reported. The founder of New York-based investment management firm Paulson & Co. didn’t stop there, either.

“Cryptocurrencies, regardless of where they’re trading today, will eventually prove to be worthless,” Paulson said during an episode of Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein. “Once the exuberance wears off, or liquidity dries up, they will go to zero. I wouldn’t recommend anyone invest in cryptocurrencies.”

Paulson has experience with overhyped assets. He grabbed headlines in 2007 when he used credit default swaps to bet against the U.S. subprime mortgage loan market. Because of those bets, the funds Paulson ran raked in $15 billion that year, while he came away with an estimated $4 billion.

Paulson said during the Bloomberg interview that his firm shorted subprime because the upside far outweighed the downside. However, he also said that crypto is too volatile to short.

Building Wealth

“In crypto, there’s unlimited downside,” he said. “So even though I could be right over the long term, in the short term, I’d be wiped out.”

Paulson’s view of crypto is in stark contrast to that of other billionaires. Paul Tudor Jones, founder and CIO of Tudor Investment Corporation, said in June that Bitcoin offered a good way to combat inflation and diversify portfolios. He recommends allocating 5% of a portfolio to Bitcoin.

And as GOBankingRates previously reported, both Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban have offered a bullish take on Dogecoin.

Meanwhile, a survey published by Intertrust Group found that about one in six hedge fund managers expect to invest more than 10% of their investment holdings in cryptocurrencies over the next half-decade.

Building Wealth

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte MagazineStreet & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, will be published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

