Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

5 Financial Reasons People Are Leaving Canada

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
happy traveler waiting for the flight in airport, departure terminal, immigration concept.
anyaberkut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Canada, long considered a beacon of opportunity and an attractive destination for immigrants, is experiencing a shift in this trend.

Many individuals who once flocked to Canada for its promise of prosperity are now opting to leave, often citing financial reasons. In this article, we dive into five financial factors that may be prompting this exodus.

Job Scarcity

Canada’s job market is not as robust as it once was. There’s a stark contrast between the number of job openings and the pool of job seekers, leading to increased competition for available positions. Even though employers are struggling to find skilled candidates, there’s still a significant disparity in supply and demand. As a result, many immigrants are finding it difficult to secure stable employment in their field, putting financial strain on individuals and families.

High Tax Rates

Canadian residents are feeling the pinch of high tax rates, with the Fraser Institute reporting that the average Canadian resident pays about 42.5% of their income in taxes. This rate includes Federal Income Tax, Provincial Income Tax, Unemployment Income Premium, Canada Pension Plan/ Healthcare, and various indirect taxes on everyday goods. For immigrants who came to Canada expecting a higher standard of living, these high tax rates can be a harsh reality check.

Weather-related Expenses

Canada’s extreme weather, particularly during the winter months, can have significant financial implications. With temperatures often plunging to between -20°C and -30°C, combined with heavy snowfall and low visibility, residents face higher costs for winter clothing, home heating, and vehicle maintenance. Moreover, these weather conditions can impede daily tasks, sometimes necessitating taking time off work and, in turn, affecting one’s income.

Investing for Everyone

Healthcare Costs

While Canada is known for its free healthcare system, it is not without its costs. Canadian residents do pay for healthcare services indirectly through taxes, and the system has its limitations. There is often a cap on the number of patients each doctor can treat, making it challenging for newcomers to find an available doctor. Additionally, doctors in Canada typically work from 9 am to 5 pm, meaning those who need medical attention might have to take time off work and potentially lose income.

Skyrocketing Housing Costs

The Canadian housing market has seen a steady rise in prices, making homeownership increasingly unaffordable for many residents. This trend is mirrored in the rental market, where prices have also been climbing. For immigrants, especially students or those in the early stages of their careers, the high cost of housing can make it challenging to establish a stable life in Canada.

While Canada remains a popular destination for many immigrants, the financial realities of living in the country are causing some to rethink their decision to settle there. The challenges of finding a job, high tax rates, weather-related expenses, healthcare costs, and housing affordability are all factors that are weighing on the minds of residents.

Investing for Everyone

As a result, many are choosing to leave in search of better opportunities and a more affordable lifestyle elsewhere. It’s essential for potential immigrants to consider these factors carefully and have a realistic view of life in Canada before making the move.

More From GOBankingRates

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

Related Content

Millionaires Are Moving: 5 Places They’re Going and Why

Real Estate

Millionaires Are Moving: 5 Places They're Going and Why

August 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Avoid Buying in These 5 Cities If You Want To Build Wealth

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Avoid Buying in These 5 Cities If You Want To Build Wealth

August 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

20 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

Real Estate

20 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

August 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Increase Your Home’s Value by $6,000 With One Cheap Fix, According to Zillow

Real Estate

Increase Your Home's Value by $6,000 With One Cheap Fix, According to Zillow

August 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: As Rents and Evictions Rise, More Cities Are Debating Rent Control 

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: As Rents and Evictions Rise, More Cities Are Debating Rent Control 

August 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Key Signs a Real Estate Market Is Poised for Stable Growth

Real Estate

5 Key Signs a Real Estate Market Is Poised for Stable Growth

August 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Key Signs of a Housing Bubble

Real Estate

5 Key Signs of a Housing Bubble

August 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 3 States That Will Pay You To Build a Tiny Home

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 3 States That Will Pay You To Build a Tiny Home

August 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Bought a Fixer-Upper? Prioritize These 5 Renovations To Maximize Your Home’s Value Quickly

Real Estate

Bought a Fixer-Upper? Prioritize These 5 Renovations To Maximize Your Home's Value Quickly

August 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: How To Choose the Best Offer in a Bidding War for Your House

Real Estate

Dave Ramsey: How To Choose the Best Offer in a Bidding War for Your House

August 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Mortgage Rates Hit Highest Levels In Two Decades — 4 Things This Means For Homebuyers

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Mortgage Rates Hit Highest Levels In Two Decades -- 4 Things This Means For Homebuyers

August 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

Real Estate

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

August 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Investing Guru David Greene: Here’s Where You Should Be Buying Property for Long-Term Wealth

Real Estate

Real Estate Investing Guru David Greene: Here's Where You Should Be Buying Property for Long-Term Wealth

August 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

August 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Biggest Real Estate Mistakes That Are Making Other People Rich

Real Estate

8 Biggest Real Estate Mistakes That Are Making Other People Rich

August 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Foreclosures Are Rising: Here’s What Experts Say It Means for the Housing Market

Real Estate

Foreclosures Are Rising: Here's What Experts Say It Means for the Housing Market

August 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!