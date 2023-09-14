5 US Suburbs that Echo the 1950s –Including the Low Prices

grandriver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The 1950s were a golden age for American suburbs, with the post-war boom leading to a surge in home construction and the creation of iconic suburban neighborhoods. Today, many people are looking for a slice of that nostalgia — a quiet, tight-knit community with affordable housing.

While prices have risen significantly since the 1950s, there are still some suburbs that offer a taste of that era, including the low prices. Here are five US suburbs that echo the 1950s, including the low prices.

Levittown, Pennsylvania

Levittown, located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, is one of the most famous suburban developments of the 1950s. Developed by William Levitt and his brothers, Levittown was one of the first planned communities in the United States and became a model for suburban development across the country. Today, Levittown still retains much of its 1950s charm, with well-maintained homes and a strong sense of community. While prices have risen since the 1950s, Levittown remains relatively affordable compared to other suburbs in the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

Lakewood, California

Lakewood, located in Los Angeles County, California, was another iconic suburban development of the 1950s. Developed by the Lakewood Park Corporation, Lakewood was one of the first planned communities in California and became a model for suburban development in the western United States. Today, Lakewood retains much of its 1950s charm, with tree-lined streets, well-maintained homes, and a strong sense of community. While prices in California have risen significantly in recent years, Lakewood remains relatively affordable compared to other suburbs in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Park Forest, Illinois

Park Forest, located in Cook County, Illinois, was developed in the late 1940s and early 1950s as a planned community for returning veterans and their families. Today, Park Forest retains much of its 1950s charm, with well-maintained homes, tree-lined streets, and a strong sense of community. While prices in the Chicago metropolitan area have risen significantly in recent years, Park Forest remains relatively affordable.

St. Louis Park, Minnesota

St. Louis Park, located in Hennepin County, Minnesota, was developed in the 1950s as a suburban community for families looking to escape the hustle and bustle of Minneapolis. Today, St. Louis Park retains much of its 1950s charm, with well-maintained homes, tree-lined streets, and a strong sense of community. While prices in the Minneapolis metropolitan area have risen significantly in recent years, St. Louis Park remains relatively affordable.

Belair at Bowie, Maryland

Belair at Bowie, located in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was developed in the 1950s as a planned community for families looking to escape the hustle and bustle of Washington, D.C. Today, Belair at Bowie retains much of its 1950s charm, with well-maintained homes, tree-lined streets, and a strong sense of community. While prices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area have risen significantly in recent years, Belair at Bowie remains relatively affordable.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

