6 Safest and Cheapest Cities to Live in Virginia

Virginia, known for its rich history and diverse landscapes, offers a variety of cities that provide a safe and affordable living experience. Here are six of the safest and cheapest cities in Virginia.

1. Blacksburg

Home to Virginia Tech, Blacksburg is not only an educational hub but also one of the safest and most affordable cities in Virginia. With a crime rate significantly lower than the national average, residents enjoy a serene environment.

The presence of the university contributes to the city’s vibrant cultural scene and provides numerous employment opportunities. The cost of living in Blacksburg is reasonable, making it an ideal choice for students and young professionals.

2. Abingdon

Abingdon, known for its charming small-town feel, is another top contender. The city boasts a low crime rate and a cost of living that is below the national average. Abingdon is renowned for its historical sites, including the Barter Theatre, and its proximity to natural attractions like the Virginia Creeper Trail. This city is perfect for those who seek a peaceful lifestyle without the hustle and bustle of larger cities.

3. Salem

Located adjacent to Roanoke, Salem offers the benefits of a larger city while maintaining its own small-town charm. The city has a commendable safety record with low crime rates. Affordable housing and a cost of living below the national average make Salem an attractive option for families and retirees. The city’s well-maintained parks and community-focused events add to its appeal.

4. Staunton

Staunton strikes a balance between historical allure and modern living. The city’s crime rate is lower than many other cities in Virginia, and the cost of living is quite manageable. Staunton is known for its vibrant arts scene and architectural beauty, with a downtown area that’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The city’s focus on education and healthcare makes it a suitable choice for families and healthcare professionals.

5. Waynesboro

Nestled in the Shenandoah Valley, Waynesboro is a gem for those seeking affordability and safety. The cost of living in Waynesboro is lower than the national average, and the city has a good safety record. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate its proximity to the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Appalachian Trail. Also, Waynesboro’s growing economy offers ample job opportunities in various sectors.

6. Lexington

Lexington is a small yet vibrant city, home to Washington and Lee University and the Virginia Military Institute. The city’s low crime rates and affordable living costs make it a safe and economical choice. Lexington’s rich history, combined with its educational institutions, provides a unique cultural experience. The city is also known for its community events and beautiful natural surroundings.

The Takeaway

Virginia offers a diverse range of cities that cater to different preferences, whether it’s for educational opportunities, a peaceful retirement, or a family-friendly environment. The cities of Blacksburg, Abingdon, Salem, Staunton, Waynesboro, and Lexington stand out as some of the safest and most affordable places to live in the state. Each city has its unique charm and advantages, ensuring that anyone moving to Virginia can find a place that feels like home, without compromising on safety and affordability.

